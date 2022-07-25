Smith County area students receive National Merit Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has announced additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities. From the 1,200 students who were added to the list, three students are representing East Texas, with two of them being from Smith County.
Annabelle L. Rice from Whitehouse High School, James M. Tollet from All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler and Rachna R. Edalur from Longview High School are recognized as the winners of the scholarships.
Rice from Whitehouse ISD is a recipient of the National Merit University of Texas at Dallas scholarship, and is set to pursue a probable career in the science and research field.
Tollet from All Saints Episcopal is also representing Smith County and won a National Merit University of Oklahoma scholarship.
He will be pursuing a probable career in the computer engineering field and will be attending the University of Oklahoma this fall, which he's excited and looking forward to attend the campus.
"OU works hard to provide for National Merit finalists, so when I was informed that I received the award I knew that I would be calling Norman home," he said.
Tollet mentioned how in the PSAT in junior year he only missed three questions, and is excited to represent the Tyler area.
“It’s a huge honor to be able to represent East Texas as a National Merit finalist. It especially means a lot because of how few people from East Texas are recipients of the award. I also think it speaks to the success of my school...,” he said.
Edaluer from Longview ISD is the winner for the National Merit Texas A&M University scholarship and hopes to pursue a career in the medical field as will attend Texas A&M this upcoming fall.
According to a press release by NMSC, the students who were recently announced joined more than 2,600 college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.
"Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution," said the statement.
College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
For 2022, there will be 155 colleges and universities who will be sponsoring over 3,800 Merit scholarships, NMSC stated. Colleges include 82 private and 73 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
This year's awards totaled to a worth of nearly $28 million with winners totaling up to more than 7,200 high school students.
For recipients to become a finalist of the scholarship, students had to go through different stages. During the semifinalist, students who were highest scoring program entrants in each state had to complete a detailed scholarship application that included a written essay, school involvement, academic record and a recommendation or endorsement by a high school official.
Semifinalists had to also take the SAT or ACT in order to demonstrate scores that confirmed their education performance. From the semifinalist group, 15,000 students received a finalist position but only half of the number were chosen to receive National Merit Scholarships.
NMSC is a nonprofit corporation that operates without government assistance and was founded in 1955 to conduct the National Scholarship Program. Over the last decades, approximately 368,000 students have won scholarships worth more than $1.3 billion.