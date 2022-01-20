Smith County Area Go Texan set to host fundraising event for scholarships

Smith County Area Go Texan, a local 501c3 charity organization, is set to host its seventh annual gala fundraiser event to assist Smith County students with scholarships.
In 2014, Smith County Area Go Texan was established with the intent to help East Texas seniors and assist them with more scholarship opportunities, especially through the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.
“For 50 years before that, none of the Smith County students got anything from the Houston Livestock because they didn’t have a Go Texan organization in Smith County. Our efforts qualify the kids for the Houston money and our money,” said Chuck Osborn, Smith Area County Go Texan committee member.
The organization, in affiliation with the HLSR, has given nearly $400,000 in scholarships to seniors since it was established, according to Osborn.
Recipients of the scholarships do not have to be in agriculture or have FFA involvement, and any Smith County student is eligible once they meet the criteria of the Go Texan and HLSR applications.
In order to apply for the Go Texas scholarship, the student is required to apply for HLSR also and show proof of application, said Osborn.
Deadline for HSLR application is Tuesday, Feb. 1 and can be obtained online at https://www.rodeohouston.com/Educational-Support/Scholarships/Apply.
Smith County AGT’s application deadline is Feb. 26 and can be obtained at https://smithcoagt.org/scholarship.htm, applicants must print out the application online and mail it to P.O. Box 94, Troup, TX 75789.
The fundraising event for the scholarship event will be held on Feb. 5, 2022 at The Cascades indoor tennis facility at 6 p.m. in Tyler for those wanting to donate and sponsor. Guests will enjoy live music, food, silent auctions and drinks. Reserved tables will cost $1,000 for 10 guests.
For more information or for those wanting to donate, contact Osborn at (903) 530-2688 or (903) 839-3000.