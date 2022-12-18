Smith County Animal Shelter Control and Shelter held a ‘Muttcracker Market’ on Saturday with a goal to encourage community members to adopt a pet during the holidays.
During the event, attendees were able to adopt an animal with no fees.
According to shelter Supervisor Amber Green, 31 animals are available for adoption.
The lobby inside the shelter has an angel tree where community members can pick out pets and pay a fee of $75 that includes sterilization and vaccinations.
“We are trying to get some dogs adopted out, and we were doing an angel tree until the end of Christmas," Green said. "You come in and pick an animal out of the tree and you sponsor the adoption for someone else."
During the event, animals were were excited to see "Santa Paw" and took photos with attendees.
“In order to get our dogs out of here, it's a community effort. They got to come in, and they got to adopt,” she said.
For information about adoption or the angel tree, call (903)266-4303.