I recently bought a facemask for fishing. Actually I bought two.
I bought them after visiting a dermatologist who froze some pre-cancerous spots off my face. It was a warning I should have heeded years ago.
As someone who spends a lot of time outdoors things like sun block, long-sleeved shirts, caps and such should be second nature, like making sure I take my rods and reels when fishing. But if I can lay claim to anything it is being hard headed.
I have sun block in my tackle bag, long-sleeved shirts and fishing pants in my closet, but more likely than not that is where the stay. Whether fishing in Texas, Mexico or Brazil, about the only time I use any of it is early in the season on my feet to keep them from blistering. After a few trips even that goes by the wayside and I am fishing bare-footed or in flip-flops.
For that reason, I recently found myself sitting in a clinic reading a poster about the dangers of skin cancer, and how easy it is to prevent it. Although it sounds bad, pre-cancerous skin is the better of the options. If caught early chances are it will not develop into a skin cancer. In some cases it does have to be hit with a shot of liquid nitrogen a couple of times to disappear.
The good news is a pre-cancerous spot is not really a cancer. It is more like a rough spot that might go away on its own. The best-case scenario is that it hurts a little or may be itchy. That is much better than the worse case scenario, which is if left untreated it could become a type of cancer known as squamous cell carcinoma. Although it is usually not life threatening, the symptoms and treatments can be serious.
What I learned is about one in five Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer by the time they are 70. In fact there are about 9,500 cases diagnosed annually. It is more common in older people, but that could be because of longer exposure to the sun and the fact they are more likely to go to a doctor. It does not mean that younger people cannot get it, and according to the American Cancer Society the numbers of younger people being diagnosed with skin cancer is on the rise.
There are a number of types of skin cancer, but for people outdoors a lot basal cell and squamous cell are the predominant two and the ones caused by sun exposure.
When it comes to the correlation between sunlight and skin cancer the culprit is UV rays. The ACS explains UV rains make up only a small portion of the sun’s rays, but they are a problem as exposure to them builds up over time.
Scientists believe people with fair skin that easily burns, blue or green eyes and naturally blonde or red hair are at the highest risk. That does not mean the rest of us are exempt. And it is still possible for skin cancer to develop on people with darker skin, it may just be on locations not normally exposed to sunlight.
While being out in the sunlight may not cause everyone to get skin cancer there is a small, easy list of things to do that can reduce the risk. It starts with wearing a shirt, and today there are lightweight, loose fitting fishing shirts with sun protection built in that are perfect. The same for fishing pants.
That said, most of us in Texas are going to settle for a t-shirt and shorts on hot summer days. So the next line of protection is sunscreen. Dermatologists recommend at least a 30 SPF. However, that is not a fail-safe method unless it is reapplied every two hours and applied to every exposed area of skin including ears, neck, legs, and for those wearing flip-flops or going shoeless, feet.
Of course a hat is going to help, as will sunglasses to protect sensitive skin around the eyes.
Another important step is do not put off having spots looked at, especially those that are sore or itchy.
Fishermen, and everyone who goes outdoors, need to take care of themselves as well as they do their equipment. Ok, almost as well.