Ryan Grider grew up on the golf course, playing the Northern Texas PGA’s Junior Tour.
Grider, of Lewisville and a Baylor University graduate, is leading after the first round on Tuesday of the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open, conducted by the NTPGA at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
With birdies on his final two holes, Grider scored a 7-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead heading into Wednesday’s second round.
“Finding junior tournaments in Texas is easy with the NTPGA,” Grider said. “I probably started playing when I was 5-6 years old, in the junior events, just kind of worked my way up. It’s great to have a place to play. I can thank the NTPGA for that.”
Grider fired a bogey-free round with seven birdies and 11 pars.
“Always nice to hit the fairway,” Grider said. “That’s in my opinion very difficult at the starting hole. Going off to a good start there. Staying patient. A couple of pars and then really got things going on the scoreable holes on the back 9. From there, just playing solid in.”
After graduating from Baylor, Grider played on the Canadian Tour last summer. Last fall, he got his Korn Ferry Tour card, “but I haven’t really gotten into any events; Mondayed into a couple, mainly been playing in Mondays and ATPs and the state open.”
Grider is two strokes ahead of Bullard’s Blake Elliott and amateur Trevor Bailey of New Braunfels. Both carded 5-under 65s.
Elliott, who has played in eight events on the Canadian PGA Forme Tour, had an eagle (par 5, No. 8), four birdies (Nos. 3, 10, 11, 14) and a bogey (No. 6).
“I hit the ball pretty good,” said Elliott, who played collegiately at McNeese State. “I made a lot of putts. Didn’t hit anything too too close, but I made a lot of 20-footers. (The) Eagle I made was probably 15 feet, so making those putts is what really kept my round going.”
Elliott, who plays out of Eagle’s Bluff Country Club, loves that the Open is at The Cascades.
“I love it. It’s hometown for me,” Elliott said. “I’m sleeping in my own bed. Got my friends, family, (who) just come out and watch, have a good time. Kind of feed off the cheering, and just hope there’s more people that come out later this week.
“It fits my game just because you have to hit the fairways to have to hit your irons really well, just get it close. Playing long this year, usually doesn’t play this long. Usually it’s a lot more wedges. Now I’m hitting a lot more short irons to mid-irons to the green, so it’s definitely playing harder than the past. I feel like the fairways are a little softer, not getting as much roll out as I usually do — not having any rain out here in a while.”
Bailey is the graduate assistant golf coach at The University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Bailey, who played at Incarnate Word, had five birdies (Nos. 2, 8, 12, 14, 15) and the remainder pars.
Grider is scheduled to tee off at 1:51 p.m. (No. 1) on Wednesday, while Elliott is set for 1:06 p.m. (No. 10) and Bailey at 2:09 p.m. (No. 10).
There are a trio of golfers tied for fourth at 4-under 66 — Zach Bauchou of Stillwater, Oklahoma; Cory Churchman of Fort Worth; Jake McCrory of Deer Park.
Fourteen golfers are tied for seventh at 3-under 67, including 2019 champion Kyle Pritchard of Castroville.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who just won the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe, carded a 7-over 77. Romo is slated to tee off on Wednesday at 1:24 p.m. (No. 1).
Other local golfers, their scores and Wednesday tee time include: T60, Logan Lockwood, Van, 70 (7:48 a.m., No. 1); T90, Adam Renfroe, Tyler, 72 (2 p.m., No. 10); T90, Chapman Herwood, Tyler, 72 (2:27 p.m., No. 10); and T145, Alex Motes, Sulphur Spring, 77 (2:27 p.m., No. 1).
Other former champions competing include: 2014 Anthony Broussard, Plano, T43, 69; defending champion Jack Ireland, The Woodlands, T43, 69; 2009 Mikel Martinson, Arlington, T43, 69; 2004 Mark Walker, Celina, T60, 71; 2017 Brax McCarthy, Benbrook, T90, 72; and 2010 Robert Gwin, Montgomery, T108, 73.
Ben Kern, of Jarrell, who won the 2018 title withdrew.
The second round is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday as golfers are set to tee off on Nos. 1 and 10.
There is no admission charge to the tournament.
The Cascades is located at 4511 Briarwood Road in Tyler (75709).
Fans will see signs where to park, near All Saints Episcopal School’s Mewbourne Field.
Fans are asked to observe golf etiquette, staying on the golf cart paths during play. Please don’t ask Romo and other players for autographs during the round as they are competing. After the round, it is up to Romo and the players whether they will pose for photos and/or sign autographs. Romo and most golfers are very gracious and accommodate fans.