A very emotional and inspiring ceremony of six Bishop Gorman athletes signing with colleges was held on Thursday at Haddad Gymnasium.
With all high school classes present as well as middle schoolers, the Crusaders inked with the next level.
Signing were George Berry (Benedictine College football), Zoey Broaddus (The University of Texas at Tyler cross country/track), Joshua Hayes (United States Coast Guard Academy football), Matthew McKnight (University of Dallas soccer), Aaron Smith (The University of Texas at Tyler cross country/track) and Andre Williams Jr. (Lyon College football).
The school also announced some $8.65 million in scholarships awarded academically and athletically to the BG senior class of 2023.
GEORGE BERRY
Bishop Gorman assistant coach Eric Ware noted that not many players get to play in college after one year of competing in football, "It's nothing short of remarkable."
Berry was inpressive his senior season, going out for football after previous playing only rugby and lacrosse. Ware said "if you want someone who catches footballs and scores TDs, then Berry is your man."
He is slated to play wide receiver for Benedictine College, located in Atchison, Kansas.
Berry also was in wrestling, achieving a ranking on No. 8 in his class among wrestlers in Texas and Oklahoma.
Berry thanked Gorman for welcoming him and his family "with open arms." He also thanked his family for the move to Tyler and his coaches, classmates and teammates.
The Ravens compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. Other members include Baker (Kansas), Central Methodist (Missouri), Clarke (Iowa), Culver-Stockton (Missouri), Evangel (Missouri), Graceland (Iowa), Grand View (Iowa), MidAmerica Nazarene (Kansas), Missouri Baptist, Missouri Valley (Missouri), Peru State (Nebraska) and William Penn (Iowa).
JOSHUA HAYES
After moving to Bishop Gorman from the Washington D.C. area two years ago, Hayes has proven to be one of the top football players and wrestlers. Now, he will play football for the United States Coast Guard Academy.
He achieved more than 100 wins in wrestling, earning All-East Texas and TAPPS all-state in football. He was also Best Preps Tyler Wrestler of the Year.
Daryl Hayes, head coach of the Crusaders football team, said "I am proud to be his coach and his dad." He also called his son a "truly Christian man with honor."
Josh added, "Everything starts with God. Life is short and life's a blessing. Life's bigger than football."
He noted he will cherish memories from Gorman.
The acceptance rate for the USCGA is only 14%.
"I honored to be accepted to the United States Coast Guard Academy," Hayes said.
The USCGA is located in New London, Connecticut. The Bears compete in the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference, an NCAA Division III league.
Other members of the conference include the Massachusetts schools of Babson, Clark, Emerson, MIT, Springfield, Wheaton and Worester Polytechnic. Salve Regina (Rhode Island) will be joining the league.
Affilate schools for football include: Maine Maritime Academy, Norwich (Vermont), United States Merchant Marine Academy (New York) and State University of New York Maritime College.
ANDRE WILLIAMS JR.
Williams, a running back, signed with Lyon College, an NAIA school in Batesville, Arkansas.
Coach Hayes said, "Dre is much more than a touchdown scorer. He's more than a football player. He is a young man with a servant's heart, helping everyone around him become better."
Williams read a letter thanking his parents for their sacrifices for him.
The Scots are former members of the American Midwest Conference. The school will be joining the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in the fall of 2023. The league includes Blackburn (Illinois), Eureka (Illinois), Fontbonne (Missouri), Greenville (Illinois), Principia (Illinois), Spalding (Kentucky), Webster (Missouri) and Westminster (Missouri).
MATTHEW MCKNIGHT
McKnight was an outstanding goalkeeper for the Crusaders and will continue to be a Crusader at the University of Dallas.
"I thank God for Him allowing me to play soccer, a sport I love and I thank my family for their sacrifices for me," McKnight said.
McKnight was a two-year captain and helped Gorman earn a bi-district win as a junior.
UD is located in Irving, competes in NCAA Division III and is a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
League members include Austin College, Centenary College of Louisiana, Colorado College, University of St. Thomas, Schreiner University, Southwestern, Texas Lutheran and Trinity. McMurry is joining in 2024.
AARON SMITH
Smith will be running cross country and distance races for UT Tyler.
"UT Tyler is very, very blessed to sign Aaron," Gorman cross country coach Felipe Natera said. "Hopefully, Gorman blessed you as much as you blessed us."
Smith also thanked God and the Crusader community for welcoming him when he enrolled at the school. He added thanks to his family, teammates and coaches.
ZOEY BROADDUS
While Broaddus runs on the relays for the Crusaders, she will be focusing on cross country and track for UT Tyler.
Smith noted how he and Broaddus both overcame injuries. They encouraged each other to rehab and continue to compete.
Broaddus thanked God and her parents for their support and her dad "for the early morning practices" when he had to wake up "earlier than he need to."
UT Tyler is a member of the Lone Star Conference, an NCAA Division II league.
Other league schools that compete in cross country include: Angelo State, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Dallas Baptist, Eastern New Mexico, Lubbock Christian, Midwestern State, Oklahoma Christian, St. Edward's, Texas A&M International, Texas A&M-Kingsville, UT Permian Basin, West Texas A&M and Western New Mexico.