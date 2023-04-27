The Bullard High School doubles team of Hannah Lightner and Julia Lightner completed an unbeaten spring tennis postseason on Wednesday in the Alamo City.
The sisters won the UIL Class 4A Girls Doubles Championship in San Antonio.
The Lady Panthers team won a three-set victory over the Fredericksburg squad of Bella Rodriguez and Chloe Wanek.
Lightner and Lightner captured a 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 victory in the championship match held at the AnneMarie Tennis Center.
In the quarterfinals, the Lightner-Lightner squad scored a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Kaitlyn Craddock and Elizabeth Hollabaugh of Canyon Randall.
They then defeated a fellow East Texas team of Lindale’s Breanna Taylor and Taegan Michel in the semifinals, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
In district, regionals and state, the Lightners have won 115 of 145 games.
The sisters — sophomore Hannah and freshman Julia — captured the District 18-4A doubles championship on March 27 in Jacksonville.
That victory advanced the Lightners to the Class 4A Region III Tournament, which was held in Bryan on April 12.
The Lightners join the 1982 Bullard team of Kenneth Langston and Keith Langston as state champions. The Langstons won the Class 2A boys doubles title that season.
In Class 3A girls singles, Queen City’s Clare Wong lost a tough three-set championship match to Presleigh Smith of Vernon, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
---
East Texas State Tennis Qualifiers
Boys Singles
Class 2A — Josia Wolfrum, Garrison
Class 3A — Vincent Wong, Queen City
Class 4A — Emilion Rodriguez, Lindale
Boys Doubles
Class 2A — Kyle Wright-Luke Ratcliff, Harleton
Class 3A — Rhett Barley-Kade Barley, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill
Class 4A — Soren Peterson-Hayden Harry, Lindale
Class 5A — Erick Van Zyl-Luke Archer, Longview
Girls Singles
Class 2A — Estefania Rivera, Garrison
Class 3A — Clare Wong, Queen City
Class 4A — Maddie Majors, Bullard; Bailee Lane, Lindale
Girls Doubles
Class 2A — Selena Kelley-Diana Kelley, Bogata Rivercrest
Class 3A — Brooklyn McPherson-Ella Tyner, Edgewood; Gracie Cates-Trinity Hale, Edgewood
Class 4A — Jyllian Phillips-Kristyn Dunn, Wills Point; Breanna Taylor-Taegan Michel, Lindale; Hannah Lightner-Julia Lightner, Bullard
Mixed Doubles
Class 3A — Raul Guillen-Mackenzie Goode, White Oak
Class 4A — Jack Humphrey-Rose Anderson, Texarkana Pleasant Grove; Rebecca Krenek-Jace Jones, Longview Spring Hill