The Bullard High School duo of Hannah Lightner and Julia Lightner are state tennis champions.
The Lightner sisters captured the UIL Class 4A girls doubles title on Wednesday in San Antonio.
The Lady Panthers team won a three-set victory over the Fredericksburg squad of Bella Rodriguez and Chloe Wanek.
Lightner and Lightner won 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 in the championship match held at the AnneMarie Tennis Center.
In the quarterfinals, the Lightner-Lightner squad scored a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Kaitlyn Craddock and Elizabeth Hollabaugh of Canyon Randall.
They then defeated a fellow East Texas team of Lindale's Breanna Taylor and Taegan Michel in the semifinals, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
In district, regionals and state, the Lightners have won 115 of 145 games.
The sisters — sophomore Hannah and freshman Julia — captured the District 18-4A doubles championship on March 27 in Jacksonville.
That victory advanced the Lightners to the Class 4A Region III Tournament, which was held in Bryan on April 12.
The Lightners join the 1982 Bullard team of Kenneth Langston and Keith Langston as state champions. The Langstons won the Class 2A boys doubles title that season.