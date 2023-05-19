The UT Tyler Patriots are headed to Rocky Top.
Well, at least in the vicinity of the eastern Tennessee city.
For the second consecutive year, the Patriots are Super Regional champions, which earns the softball squad a trip to the College World Series next week in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
No. 3 UT Tyler secured the berth by sweeping No. 9 West Texas A&M in the NCAA Division II Super Central Regional best-of-three series.
The Patriots, behind the pitching of Tatum Goff and Shea O’Leary and key hits by Maddie Melton and Michelle Arias, defeated the Lady Buffs 6-2 on Friday at Irwin Ballpark. On Thursday, UT Tyler won 6-5.
UT Tyler (59-4) extended its win streak to 35 games and finish the season unbeaten at home (33-0).
Goff, a native of Rusk and a transfer from Kansas, got the win in the circle to go to 39-0. She pitched five innings, allowing three hits and two runs with one strikeout and one walk.
O’Leary, the California native and a transfer from Texas, registered her fifth save after hurling two innings. She gave up two hits with four strikeouts.
The Patriots also jumped on the WT A&M pitching for four runs in the first two innings.
Courtney Plocheck (junior shortstop) hit a pair of RBI singles in her first two at-bats to give UT Tyler a 4-0 advantage after two innings. The first RBI single came in the top of the first, scoring Sam Schott, a Spring Hill High School graduate and Patriot sophomore second baseman, from second. After an out, Schott reached on a double.
Maddie Melton (sophomore designated player) hit a two-run homer in the top of the second to make it 3-0 before another RBI single from Plocheck later in the frame extended the advantage to 4-0. Audrey Escamilla walked to open the inning and scored on Melton’s blast. Cassidi Mullen had a single and JT Smith walked, setting up Plocheck’s RBI single.
West Texas A&M homered in the bottom of the second, a solo shot by Gabriella Valforte that made it 4-1, but Goff retired the next eight batters in order.
Escamilla’s RBI single in the fifth added to the 5-1 lead for the Patriots.
West Texas A&M cut the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double by Gabie McConnell, but O’Leary stepped into the circle in relief of Goff and retired the next three batters.
UT Tyler added an insurance in the top of the seventh as Michelle Arias doubled in Schott, who singled to open the inning and moved to second on Plocheck’s sacrifice bunt.
The Lady Buffs of Canyon tried to rally in the seventh as Madison Johnson and Julie Guzman singled, but O’Leary got the final out on a strikeout and Patriots celebrated.
Kyra Lair (19-3) took the loss in the circle as West Texas A&M finishes its season at 50-8.
Schott, Plocheck and Arias each had two hits with one each from Avery Farr, Escamilla, Melton and Mullen. Plocheck and Melton each had two RBIs with one apiece from Arias and Escamilla.
Scoring runs were Schott (2), Farr (1), Grace Davis (1), Melton (1) and Mullen (1). Former Bullard standout Berlyn Grossman had a stolen base.
UT Tyler catcher Escamilla threw out a Lady Buff runner attempting to steal second in the first inning. Plocheck applied the tag at second.
Guzman led the Lady Buffs with two hits with one each from McConnell, Johnson and Valforte. McConnell and Valforte had RBIs with runs scored by Valforte and Brittni Rufus.
Rufus also had a stolen base.
UT Tyler will head to Chattanooga on May 25-31 for the eight-team double elimination bracket to be contested inside Frost Stadium at Warner Park. Seeds and game times for the championship will be announced on Sunday.
Patriots Baseball
Due to impending weather, Friday’s South Central Regional baseball game between Angelo State and UT Tyler was postponed and moved to Saturday as a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.
Both the Patriots and Rams are unbeaten in the tourney as each scored big wins over Metro State Denver to eliminate the Roadrunners. UT Tyler won 17-4 and ASU won 11-1.
If two teams split games Saturday, an if-necessary game will be played on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.