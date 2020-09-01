While 2020 has been difficult, it has been a super year for Patrick Mahomes.
On Tuesday, the Whitehouse native and Kansas City quarterback along with his Chiefs teammates received their Super Bowl rings during a private, socially distanced ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
And it appears his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, will be getting her own ring.
Based on social media posts, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback proposed Tuesday night. Mahomes shared a photo of the massive engagement ring Tuesday, with the caption “ring szn” and tagged Matthews. She shared it in her Instagram story as well.
Earlier, Mahomes flashed his million dollar smile when he opened the box to view his Super Bowl championship ring for the first time.
Players were announced by name as they emerged through the tunnel onto the field, with Mahomes reserved for last. After a video celebrating the 2019 and the Super Bowl LIV championship win over the San Francisco 49ers, Mahomes and his teammates opened their boxes for their well-earned hardware.
After trying on his ring, Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, ran to another table to hug KC coach Andy Reid. The two shared an embrace both sported their rings, the Chiefs first championship in 50 years.
Reid was overjoyed.
“You wear it for special occasions,” Reid said. “Or if you want a free cheeseburger, you just point right there and show them the ring and you might get one. I’ve had a little bit of a sneak peek at a picture of one, so I kind of know what it looks like on a piece of paper
The Chiefs tweeted: “Find someone that looks at you the way @PatrickMahomes looks at his Super Bowl ring.”
Jostens created the ring and the company stated: “For 60 seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have been proud defenders of Chiefs Kingdom. The ring top pays tribute to this legacy with 60 diamonds set inside a stunning arrowhead-shaped adornment. Also contained within, the letters KC created in yellow gold shimmer with 16 custom-cut rubies that represent the franchise’s 10 AFC West division titles combined with six playoff appearances under head coach Andy Reid. Fifty diamonds surround the rubies and logo that signify the 50 years between Super Bowl victories.
“The symbolism continues on the ring top. An additional 122 diamonds cascade along the ring top edges, calling to mind the 100th season of the NFL, and the 22 playoff appearances in franchise history. Two marquise diamonds represent the two Super Bowl victories, and four baguette rubies on the top and bottom ring edges symbolize four straight AFC West titles from 2016 to 2019. Wrapping it all up, the words WORLD CHAMPIONS crafted from contrasting yellow gold, appear on the ring’s outermost edges.”
On the left side, the ring recipient’s name sits at the top in shining yellow gold. Below, flags that capture the ’69 and ’19 Super Bowl victories fly high alongside the player’s number or title set in diamonds. BE GREAT, the team’s championship season motto, is set in a banner beneath, followed by the numbers 142.2, the decibel rating that makes Arrowhead Stadium the loudest in the world. All of this is given definition by the stands seen at the very bottom, evoking a fan’s view from the stadium seats.
The right side pays tribute to the fanbase at the top with the words CHIEFS KINGDOM. Located directly in the center, the Super Bowl LIV logo is set in white gold, surrounded by a banner displaying the final score, 31 to 20. The ring side is completed with the championship year date, 2019.
Etched inside are the scores, logos and point deficits of the teams the Chiefs defeated on their Super Bowl journey. The date 0202 represents the day the Chiefs were crowned World Champions, and 2020 honors the year in which it all happened. As an added touch of personalization, player’s individual signature graces the interior. The final detail of the ring is a football located on the outer band which features the initials LH, a touching tribute to franchise founder Lamar Hunt.
The rings feature a total of nine baguette diamonds which total .9 carats, two marquise diamonds equaling .7 carats and 244 round diamonds for a total of 3.3 carats. The rings also boast four baguette rubies, and 32 custom-cut rubies which are equal to 5.95 carats. The rings have an incredible total gem carat weight of 10.85 carats.