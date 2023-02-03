After two postponements, a signing day ceremony finally took place at Tyler High School.
A trio of Lions inked college scholarships in front of family, friends, teammates, coaches and classmates on Friday at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre.
Signing were Avery Coleman (Fort Hays State University), Kameron Griffin (Lamar University) and Montrell Wade (Boston College). All three will play football.
"Today is another step in the process of the lives of these young men, academically and athletically," Coach Jayme Moore, Tyler High assistant athletic coordinator and Director of Football Operations. "These young men took care of their work in the classroom and on the athletic field to reach this point. And this is just the starting point to continue their academic and athletic careers."
MONTRELL WADE
Wade will head to Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
"My dream was to play in the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) or the SEC (Southeastern Conference)," said Wade, noting the academic reputation of the private Jesuit research university. "I feel blessed today; a lot of emotions. I would not be here without my family, coache and God."
Wade will play wide receiver for the Eagles. His senior season Wade caught 39 passes for 808 yards and 13 touchdowns. His career totals include 92 passes for 1,719 yards and 20 touchdowns. The standout also played safety for the Lions, making 88 tackles with four interceptions.
"Montrell is a phenomenal football player," Tyler offensive coordinator Antoine Bush said. "He brings a skill set to the table that allows him to always be in a position to make plays."
BC is an NCAA Division I school that competes in the ACC along with Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Wade plans to major in business. He also considered UTSA and Texas Tech before opting for BC.
AVERY COLEMAN
The 6-5, 255-pound offensive lineman felt Fort Hays State was the right place for him.
“This is a good day,” said Coleman, who plans to major in engineering at the Hays, Kansas university. “I am blessed with the opportunity to continue my education and also to play football in college. Fort Hays really felt like home to me — the environment, the people, the coaching staff.”
Coleman was first-team All-District 7-5A Division I and had 22 pancake blocks. His overall run blocking grade was 81% and his overall pass blocking grade was 83%.
“Avery is a great kid, one of those kids who you wish you had more of regularly,” Lions offensive line Coach Warren Perry said. “He is a person who amplifies his hard work in the classroom and athletics.”
Fort Hays State is an NCAA Division II school and competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. Schools in the conference include: Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, Emporia State (Kansas), Lincoln (Missouri), Missouri Southern State, Missouri Western State, Nebraska-Kearney, Newman (Kansas), Northeastern State (Oklahoma), Northwest Missouri State, Pittsburg State (Kansas), Rogers State (Oklahoma) and Washburn (Kansas).
KAMERON GRIFFIN
“There is a giant culture change going on at Lamar,” said Griffin of picking the Beaumont university. “Lamar has a new coach (Pete Rossomando) and he is changing things in the right direction.”
Griffin, whose brother Khalan Griffin just transferred to Lamar from Rice University, will be playing safety for the Cardinals.
“Kameron Griffin is a student-athlete that shows competitiveness, leadership and character on and off the field,” Tyler safety Coach Jamal Kennedy said. “He represents family and the Tyler Lion program with great honor.”
Griffin plans to major in industrial technology.
Lamar University is a public university and is part of the Texas State University System. The university is named for Mirabeau B. Lamar, the second president of the Republic of Texas.
Lamar is a member of the Southland Conference, along with Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana and Texas A&M-Commerce.
LIONS TALES: Also on Thursday safety Xavier Tatum announced he has committed to Louisiana Tech University.