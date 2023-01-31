High school athletes sign with colleges on multiple days throughout the school year.
In November, athletes signed for multiple sports other than football. There’s even a signing period in December, mainly for football, and there will be more in the coming months.
But the first Wednesday of February each year is the official National Signing Day. Here is a look at area athletes who are scheduled to sign on Wednesday.
Tyler Legacy will get things started at 9 a.m. with seven signees. I’Onna Jones is headed to the Division I level to play volleyball at the University of North Texas. Kicker/punter Christian Baxter will play football at Tyler Junior College. Kyleigh D’Spain will also sign with Tyler Junior College for girls soccer. Teammate Elise Prince is headed to play at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. Three baseball players will sign. Walker Freeman is going to McLennan Community College. Tye Arden is going to National Park College in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Tyler Priest is going to Seminole State College in Seminole, Oklahoma.
Tyler High School will sign at 10:30 a.m. Montrell Wade is going to play football at Boston College. Avery Coleman will play football at Fort Hays State University in Kansas.
Jacksonville will sign at 9 a.m. with three football players signing. Devin McCuin is going to the University of Texas at San Antonio. Koda Canady is going to Lamar University. Quarterback Ryan McCown will play at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana.
Carthage will also sign at 9 a.m. Keystone Allison and Ked Harper both will play football at Louisiana Tech University. Montrell Hatten will play football at Oregon State University and is already in Corvallis, Oregon. Connor Cuff will play baseball at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Noah Baddie will play baseball at Texas A&M University. Amajah Lewis will play football at East Central University in Oklahoma. Todd Register will play baseball at Panola College. Ja’Kyra Roberts will play volleyball at Mountain View College. Jakerrian Roquemore will play football at Blinn College. Devin Allison will cheer at Tyler Junior College.
Brownsboro’s signing will be at 9:30 a.m. with offensive lineman Will Clague going to play football at McMurry University.
Bishop Gorman will sign at 9:45 a.m. Isaac Natera will run cross country and track at UT Tyler. Aaron Ekwuruke will play football at Southwestern University. Foster Morales will play lacrosse at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas.
Bullard will sign at 10:25 a.m. Tre’Anah Coppock will play basketball at Panola College. Bryson Mason will play baseball at Central Alabama Community College. Camryn Stringfield will cheer at Stephen F. Austin State University. Lexi Walsworth will cheer at Dallas Baptist University.
Rusk will sign at 10:45 a.m. Quarterback Aiden McCown is headed to Lamar University. Brailen Trawick will play football at Kilgore College.
Troup running back Kevin Pierce will also go to Kilgore College and is signing at noon.
Whitehouse will sign at 12:30 p.m. Jermod McCoy is going to Oregon State. Decarlton Wilson will play at Tyler Junior College. Ladarius Pitts is going to Ouachita Baptist University. Julian Gonzalez is going to Texas College. Raylee Rios is headed to Centenary College.