Lyons and Front

A contractor will be replacing the signal cable in the intersection of West Front Street and South Lyons Avenue. 

 Courtesy

Work is being done on a Tyler intersection today, which will cause the lights to be without power.

A contractor will be replacing the signal cable in the intersection of West Front Street and South Lyons Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

During this time, the intersection will be dark. The Tyler Traffic Department will place temporary stop signs.

The intersection should be treated like a four-way stop.

Motorists are asked to drive safely, follow all road signs and use caution while driving in the area.

 
 

Reporting intern

Reporting intern Priya Leal is a student at the University of North Texas majoring in digital/print journalism. Leal is pursing her passion for journalism and enjoys covering all types of news.