Work is being done on a Tyler intersection today, which will cause the lights to be without power.
A contractor will be replacing the signal cable in the intersection of West Front Street and South Lyons Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
During this time, the intersection will be dark. The Tyler Traffic Department will place temporary stop signs.
The intersection should be treated like a four-way stop.
Motorists are asked to drive safely, follow all road signs and use caution while driving in the area.