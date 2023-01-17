LONGVIEW — A shorthanded Tyler Lions squad took the Longview Lobos to the brink on Tuesday night inside Lobo Coliseum.
Playing with two of their normal varsity players and just eight players total, the Lions dropped a 68-62 decision to the Lobos.
Senior Ashad Walker — a four-year varsity Lion — and freshman Kenson Anderson were the only two Lion regulars to suit up on Tuesday night as a result of Friday’s brawl in the first quarter of a game between Tyler High and Texas High.
“Ashad is a four-year letterman,” Tyler head coach Justin Johnson said. “There’s games we’re going to need him all the way through, all 32 minutes. He did a good job of being a leader, and that’s all we ask of him this year, just being a good leader.
“KJ (Anderson) did a great job. He was himself. He’s just going to go through some growing pains. But at the same time, he has a good skill, and he’s going to help us tremendously, for sure.”
Seniors Tacorey Gilliam, Shakavon Brooks, Da’Marius McGowan and Montrell Wade; juniors Jace Sanford, Marquette Martin, Derrick McFall and Julian Dews; and sophomore Jaishua Brown were unavailable on Tuesday.
Juniors Aidan Keyes and Maki Adams; and sophomores Keiland Garvey, Tayvean McMiller, Geordon Mitchell and LaTavion Golden joined Walker and Anderson on the varsity squad for the contest.
“My kids fought hard, the guys that got moved up. They came in, and we went through with the game plan. They did a good job, played hard and played physical. They did a great job for us tonight.”
Longview got out to a 6-3 lead. Mitchell hit a three, and Anderson made a layup on a steal and assist from Keys to take an 8-6 lead.
With Longview up 10-8, Tyler tied it on a layup by Mitchell, and Walker’s layup with 24 seconds left in the opening quarter gave the Lions a 12-10 lead.
Robert Blandburg was fouled with four seconds left and made both free throws to tie the score at 12 after the first quarter.
Longview opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run as Davis Justice sparked the run with a triple. The Lobos built their lead to 11, 26-15, before a floater by Anderson and a 3-pointer from Walker cut the score to 26-20. A Justice triple and free throw pushed the lead back to 10, and Longview led 32-24 at the break.
Longview’s lead was 49-40 entering the fourth quarter.
The Lobos got back up double figures, 55-44, following a Blandburg dunk.
Two free throws by McMiller and a layup by Mitchell cut the score to 55-48. The Lions got the score to 61-56 with 1:41 to play after two free throws from Walker and a free throw by Keyes.
Longview got it back to seven as Blandburg scored again. Layups by McMiller and Anderson with a Chris Head free throw sandwiched in between cut the score to 64-60 with 12 seconds left. Walker made two more free throws with three seconds left. Head then hit two more to close the game.
Walker led the Lions (16-6, 4-2) with 24 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Mitchell had 15 points. McMiller scored 7 points. Anderson had 6 points and six rebounds. Golden scored 5 points. Garvey had 3 points. Keyes and Adams scored 1 point each. Keyes also had five assists and three steals.
Blandburg led the Lobos (3-3 in district) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Head had 12 points and five assists. Justice and Kendall Mitchell scored 9 points each. Mitchell also had five rebounds and three assists. Other scorers for Longview were Campbell Williams 8; Chris Wilder 4; Jaylen Hawley-Lee 2; and Kendric Brown 2.
All 16 players to enter the game on Tuesday scored.
Longview will play at Hallsville Friday. Tyler will host first-place Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m. Friday.
Johnson said the Lions should have some players return for Friday’s game.