Some East Texas residents took a different route for Black Friday this year, heading to the square in downtown Tyler to support small businesses rather than the typical big box stores.
Approximately 70 local East Texas businesses gathered for a Black Friday market event to allow residents to shop locally for the holidays.
For the Black Friday Bash, Visit Tyler collaborated with East Texas-based Sip and Shop Texas, which hosts events that mix an experience of local wine tasting and local shopping.
Kristi McDonald, Owner of Sip and Shop Texas, said the event was inspired by her business to provide a shopping event to help local businesses during Black Friday.
“We’re all coming from a rough year, especially now, it's super important to support your community and keep these businesses going,” she said. “This just gave us an opportunity to get all of our vendors in one spot to have a shop local event for Black Friday.”
Kayla Raut, Owner of Little Hati Meals, said she was in search of an East Texas event where she could showcase her spice kits for Black Friday and gather extra money.
“I was looking for events in Tyler to get me going, and this was on Facebook,” she said. “Personally, this right here is making my rent, that's a big a big deal for me.”
Rout also said shopping locally allows for personalized gifts for loved ones.
“For me personally when I think about getting gifts, I want something personal not manufactured. Definitely everything here is a personal handmade thing, and I think that’s cool,” she said.
Claire McGuire, owner of Frost Goddess Cupcakes, was also another business owner who participated in the event. She emphasized the importance of shopping locally instead of corporate stores.
“I think it's very important to shop locally, especially on holidays because when you shop locally you’re giving money back to the community, to people who live here and work here," she said. “You’re helping pay their bills, or continue to help fund their business or buy their kids Christmas presents.”
For those who missed the event, you can find the local vendors who showed up and shop their businesses at https://shoplocalhere.arcadier.io.