It was a sunny Sunday in downtown Tyler but stars were everywhere.
Seniors from throughout East Texas gathered at First Baptist Church for the annoucement of rosters for the annual Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star games.
Some 450 athletes were nominated by their high school head coaches. From those players, 360 were chosen as the NETX FCA All-Stars for football, softball, baseball, cheerleading and boys and girls soccer. More than 50 Northeast Texas coaches volunteer for the FCA All-Star camps and games.
"What an honor and a blessing to be chosen to participate in the FCA All-Stars," Tyler Legacy first baseman/pitcher Tye Arden said.
Arden will be on the Red Team and will be facing off against his teammate, Tyler Priest, an infielder for the Red Raiders who will be on the Blue Team.
Five games are scheduled this year with the 13th FCA Heart of a Champion Bowl, sponsored by Chick-fil-A, scheduled for June 3 at Lobo Stadium in Longview.
The softball game is in its ninth year with baseball in its eighth year. The softball and baseball games are schedule for June 2. Robert Bardin, NETX Area Director, said the site for the two games will be determined. Last year the games were held in Whitehouse and previously they were held at Tyler Ballpark.
This will be the fourth year for boys and girls soccer. Those contests are scheduled for June 10 at Red Raider Field on the campus of Tyler Legacy High School.
"To be honest I didn't expect to be asked (to play in the All-Star game)," Longview kicker Michael Fields said. "I was just ready to go down to Howard Payne (University) and start working out, but now I will take a trip back and I'm looking forward to it."
Fields said he was introduced to FCA about a year-and-a-half ago and "I've really enjoyed learning more about Jesus and the FCA."
Fields is on the Blue football team.
The FCA All-Star Camps will be housed on the Tyler Junior College campus.
Bardin said the goal of the FCA All-Star games are:
1) To bring glory to God;
2) To bring recognition to the work of FCA in Northeast Texas;
3) To highlight the talent of athletes and coaches of Northeast Texas.
He added the vision is "to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church."
There are 70 NETX high schools that will be represented in the all-star games. There are 14 counties and 175 middle schools, high schools and college campuses in the NETX FCA Region.
Some 212 athletes have given their lives to Christ through the Heart of a Champion All-Star Games, Bardin said.
Joining Bardin on the NETX FCA Leadership team are Barbara Barbin (administrative assistant), Jeff Lee (Longview area representative), Caitlin Petrich (college campus representative), Joey Petrich (college campus representative) and Butch Smith (Van Zandt County area representative).
The NETX FCA Board includes chair Dr. Paul Roberts, Gary Adams, Nancy Cavender, Dr. Jon-Michael Cline, Meredith Grant, Pat Hargrave, Brad Harvey, Justin Jenkins, Jim Rapp and Judy Stewart.
For more information on the games and for sponsorships contact Bardin at 903-752-9339 or Rbardin@fca.org.