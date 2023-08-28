As a woman, no matter what phase in life you’re in, SHINE has a place for you. And they’re inviting you to an inaugural conference on Sept. 9 at W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.
“Our goal is to build community and meet women where they are at,” said Suzy Shepherd, founder of SHINE, a nonprofit that serves single mothers.
SHINE is a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping single mothers; however, the conference is open to all women.
“We are bringing together women around things that can collectively unite around - hope, love, joy, peace, relationships, health, wholeness, faith - instead of focusing on what tries to divide us,” Shepherd said.
A dream in the making for a year-and-a-half, the conference plans on empowering women and putting focus on their overall health and wellbeing.
“The attendees will be invited to start their own ways of hosting smaller communities throughout the year, building meaningful connections and better outcomes for everyone,” Shepherd said.
In 2019, SHINE became a 501c3, then officially began serving the community in October 2020 as a means to help women with everything from jobs and housing to sustainable income and childcare.
“The mission statement of Shine is ‘to create loving, meaningful communities where women and children thrive, with a special focus on single moms,’” Shepherd said. “For more than two years, our focus has been entirely on serving the single mom, and this conference is our time to invite every woman to experience a place where they feel they completely belong.”
The conference will be featuring all aspects of SHINE, including a coffee shop popup, their boutique, and 68:11 Ministry, an organization dedicated to spreading the gospel works.
“Our motto is to ‘Love People, Raise Hope and Bless the City,’" Shepherd said. “These are things we choose to live by here at Shine and we hope to empower other women to do the same.”
The conference is inviting every woman in Tyler - from every background, denomination, age and ethnicity - to come together and connect with the community. They plan to use the conference as an annual experience for women to continue building community.
“This is our pushback to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with women over the long haul, because every woman is worth it,” she said.
According to Shepherd, the epidemic of loneliness has been documented by the CDC, The Happiness Study, and many other reports.
“Statistics from research point out over and over again that longevity and quality of life is closely aligned with how connected a person feels to others,” Shepherd said.
The main speakers will be Tresa Todd, Nichole Henrya and Shepherd herself.
The conference will have breakout sessions speakers, which will include:
- Identity & Purpose: Brenda Haire, Christina Custodio
- Wholeness & Healing: Jill Bounds, BJ Garrett, Carleen Dark
- Nutrition & Wellness: Erin Kerry, Michelle Pena, Miranda Dunn
- Influence: Dawn Burkett, Jennifer Jackson, Jennifer Bailey
- Relationships: Jill Smith, Lisa Pulliam, Ivette Zavarrce
“There is a place for you here,” Shepherd said. “Women are a force when they join together and we believe together we can move mountains.”
The all-day event begins with a morning celebration at 9 a.m. and continues with breakout sessions throughout the afternoon. From 2 to 5 p.m., there will be optional bonus training. At 6 p.m., an evening of celebration will begin with more speakers, awards, music and more.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit shinelighttheway.com/the-shine-conference.