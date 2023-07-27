Two Zachs were on the attack on Thursday.
Zach James, of Sherman, and Zach Bauchou, of Edmond, Okla., shot up the leaderbroard after Thursday’s third round of the 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Backed by five birdies and an eagle, James carded a 7-under 63 for a 54-hole total of 14-under 196 to lead by two strokes over Bauchou (68-66-64—198). James had previous rounds of 64 and 69 and bolted up five positions.
“From the back nine on, I just caught a heater and started hitting good shots,” said James, who won the Class 2A state medalist honors at Whitesboro High School in 2014. “Got to 15, drivable par 4 and I hit [the ball] to eight feet and made eagle there. I made another birdie on the next and luckily two-putted the last [hole] to get to a 63.”
James played collegiate golf at Southeastern Oklahoma State University (2015-2019), where he was named to the Great American Conference Men’s All-Decade Team. In 2021, he won the Oklahoma Open.
Bauchou played at Oklahoma State and hails from Virginia. He jetted up six spots after recording seven birdies.
Matthew Watkins, of Heath, leads the Low-Amateur Division at 11-under 199. This is the third consecutive Texas State Open appearance for the 2021 Low-Amateur who attends the University of New Mexico. He moved up from 15th.
In 2021, Watkins shot 17-under, but was eight shots behind the eventual winner Jack Ireland, who recorded a Texas State Open record winning score of 255, 25-under-par.
This year, Watkins is only three shots off the lead of James, and is vying to become the first amateur to capture the Texas State Open since Homero Blancas won the tournament in its inaugural year in 1960. Blancas was attending the University of Houston at the time.
“It would be great to win Low Amateur again and even greater to bring home two trophies,” Watkins said.
Watkins (68-64-67) is tied for third with second-round leader Cyril Bouniol (64-65-70), a Frenchman who attended Abilene Christian University and now resides in Willow Park, and Sam Murphy (67-67-65), Alabama native who attended Louisiana Tech and now lives in Ruston, Louisiana.
The tournament also features a Low PGA Professional Division. JJ Killeen, PGA Director of Golf at Red Feather Golf and Social Club in Lubbock, leads that division at 3-under-par (67-72-68—207).
Amateur Andrew Baucum, of Heath, and Shawn Lu, of Dallas, are tied for sixth at 10-under 200.
Baucum, who attends the University of Memphis, has rounds of 65-71-64, while Lu, who had a 62 on Wednesday had a first-round score of 70 with a third round total of 68.
Lufkin’s Sam Fidone (68-69-65—202) is tied for 10th, while other locals competing include: T35, Chapman Herwood, Tyler, 68-68-71—207; T43, Tanner Napier (69-69-70—208); and T52, Blake Elliott (68-69-73—210).
The event is free and open to the public. Park at Mewbourne Field on the All Saints Episcopal School campus and shuttles will bring fans to the course.
The awards presentation is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open is a 72-hole stroke play event and consists of 156 professionals and amateurs. Fifty-six players survived the 36-hole cut at even-par and are competing in the final two rounds for a purse of $200,000. The champion will receive $40,000. The final round will begin at 8 a.m. on the first and 10th holes with the final grouping starting at 9:39 a.m..
This is M&P Group’s first year as the title sponsor after signing a multi-year agreement with the Northern Texas PGA. The Championship is presented by Joyce Crane and supported by Austin Bank, Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Energy Weldfab, Jucys Hamburgers and Patterson Tyler.