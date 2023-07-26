A Tyler man is in stable condition and expected to survive after being struck by a car early Monday morning, authorities said. The suspect is in custody.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Jesus Mora, 38, allegedly hit Rogelio Flores, 45, and fled the scene after calling 911 at about 12:15 a.m. Mora called 911 and said he had run over Flores near State Highway 64 West and County Road 1125 near Tyler before leaving the scene.
A witness stated that Mora had run over the victim on purpose, the sheriff's office said.
Flores sustained severe injuries and was fading in and out of consciousness. UT Health EMS and Dixie Fire Department administered first aid to the victim, who was transported to the UT Health emergency room, where he underwent surgery due to his injuries. He is now in stable condition.
Officers with the Tyler Police Department contacted Mora at 1005 Fields Street in Tyler. Mora's vehicle was also on location and matched the witness's description.
A Smith County Deputy detained Mora and transported him to the sheriff's office, where investigators interviewed him. Mora was transported to the Smith County Jail, where he was booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a bond set at $200,000.