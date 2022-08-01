The Smith County Sherriff's Office announced Monday the date and time for fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos's funeral.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Green Acres Baptist Church Sanctuary, 1607 Troup Hwy in Tyler.
Bustos, 29, was killed early Friday morning after Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said he was hit by an intoxicated driver on State Highway 155.
The impact pushed Bustos all the way under the patrol vehicle and caused severe injuries he later died from.
"We would like to express our sincere thanks to the local news media in honoring our fallen hero," said Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Smith. "We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers for the Bustos family, for the SCSO and for all law enforcement."
The sheriff's department has been thankful for all the support it has received from the local community, state and nationwide.