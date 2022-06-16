A wanted man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase as he drove into oncoming traffic and through a golf course, open pastures and a residential neighborhood.
Esequiel Hernandez, 31, of Gun Barrel City, was arrested by Henderson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators on Wednesday afternoon after what Sheriff Botie Hillhouse called a "wild chase" from Athens to Corsicana.
Hernandez was wanted for a parole violation and had illegally removed his ankle monitor, according to a press release from Hillhouse.
The chase began after Henderson County investigators saw Hernandez in a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle they were trying to locate in the Athens hospital area.
Hernandez drove away in the vehicle and law enforcement followed him in their patrol vehicles to try and catch him. Hernandez sped into oncoming traffic headed toward Corsicana, Hillhouse said.
“He evaded multiple law-enforcement agencies and spike strips, drove through a golf course, open pastures and finally a subdivision in Wilmer,” Hillhouse said in a statement.
The long pursuit lasted from the Athens Loop, up State Highway 31, into Corsicana and ended in Wilmer.
A large quantity of methamphetamines were also found inside the vehicle in the driver’s seat, Hillhouse said.
Hernandez was in taken into custody to Henderson County Jail .
“Our team does not quit,” Hillhouse said in the statement, adding that he wants to give thanks to all law enforcement agencies who helped get the suspect in custody.