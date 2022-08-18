The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning local residents about a new phone scam circulating in East Texas.

The scammers are targeting residents by impersonating law enforcement, telling the person they have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for their arrest, according to a release from Smith County Sheriff's Office.

The scammer will then request a payment over the phone and provide residents with specific instructions on how to conduct the transaction.

Lately, these calls are coming from a scammer who is using the name of Sgt. Kevin Mobley of the Tyler Police Department, according to sheriff's office Sgt. Larry Christian. Christian said in the past, scammers have used his name and names of other investigators and law enforcement officials.

Christian is warning residents to be aware of these scams.

“At no time will anyone from the sheriff’s office will randomly call anyone and ask for money,” Christian said. “No law enforcement agency will ever accept a bond or any other form of payment from anyone concerning a criminal, traffic or civil charge.”

Christian encourages residents to pass along this information to family members and friends who could fall victim to these scams. The best way to handle the call is to hang up the telephone immediately.

"Please do not allow yourself to be victimized by these scam artists," Christian said.

To report any scam call, contact the sheriff’s office at (903)-566-6600. You can also verify any questionable calls by calling the sheriff's office or your local police department.