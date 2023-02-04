A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner's fiancee, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian.
The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston.
According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about 11:30 a.m. to 15731 Treasure Cove near Bullard in reference to a suspicious person. While en route to the location, deputies were informed that a white male had entered a residence unlawfully and confronted the homeowners. The suspect insisted that the homeowner’s truck belonged to him. The homeowner forcefully removed the intruder from his residence and was able to lock the door.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office reported that prior to the arrival of deputies, the homeowner, armed with a shotgun, went outside to check on his truck. The suspect then returned to the property and the homeowner informed him that police were on the way and instructed him to sit down. The homeowner believed the suspect was having a mental episode, as he was shouting an unknown female’s name. During this time, the homeowner’s fiancé came outside. Her presence seemed to agitate the suspect and he came toward them aggressively. The homeowner warned the suspect several times to stop walking toward them or he would shoot. The suspect refused and made death threats toward them. As the suspect charged toward the homeowner and his fiancé, the homeowner shot the suspect once in the chest.
The report adds that upon arrival of Deputies, the suspect was found unconscious in the front yard of the residence. Deputies initiated CPR on the suspect prior to the arrival of EMS. UT Health East Texas Paramedics arrived on location a short time later and confirmed the suspect was deceased. Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the location and are currently conducting their investigation. The suspect is identified as 50 year-old Mark Anthony Correro of Houston, Texas.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin arrived on location for the inquest. He ordered an autopsy and the body was transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler. This is an ongoing investigation and more details may be released as they become available.