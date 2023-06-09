Hoping to tap into the long-term memories of its residents, Brookdale Senior Living hosted an inaugural car show Thursday at its Plantation Drive location in Tyler.
“We wanted to do a classic car show because it’s likely to be geared toward their generation,” said Tina Ferris, associate director of Brookdale Senior Living.
The staff of Brookdale provided burgers and hot dogs for the residents, as well as the participants who brought in their cars. The residents also voted on their favorite classic car.
“The reason we chose classic cars is because one of the things that when it comes to the terrible disease of dementia, we know that the short-term memory is typically going to be the first to go,” Hall said. “However, as much stimulation as you can give a person to tap into their long-term memory, then we hope that that will help slow down the progression of the dementia and to help them to be able to hold on to as much of their long term memory as they can by having a classic car show that kind of takes them back to their generation.”
For Brookdale resident Diane Sork, seeing the classic cars brought back memories.
“I had a boyfriend who had a ‘55 Chevy, very similar to one of the ones here,” Sork said. “I remember good times.”
With over 30 classic cars on display, many residents walked around in awe of the pristine condition of the vehicles or enchanted with a distant memory.
“It's amazing because they do remember that… and those are the memories that we want them to hold on to as long as they can,” Hall said.
For Will Harmon, another Brookdale resident, the feeling of nostalgia is a luxury.
“Our memories are well in-tact in the back of our minds and of course we have photos and we can talk about those, but looking at these cars and remembering being in the front seat of a car that we had, it’s wonderful,” Harmon said. “We like to live in the past.”
For classic car enthusiast John Cobb, taking care of a classic car is an art.
“It’s a lot like a painting… you want people to see it, it doesn’t matter whether they like it or not but it’s fun for us. I like the mechanics of an older car,” he said.
Cobb brought a 1939 Packard Six that has been in the family since his father bought brand new.
“This car is actually older than I am,” Cobb laughed. “I only bring it out maybe once a year for car shows but I brought it out here today because I like being able to support the cause of Alzheimer’s. I think it’s a good thing to help jog their memory.”
Whether it was a ‘65 Mustang or ‘66 Chevy, or even a 2014 Corvette, car enthusiasts and Brookdale residents enjoyed the strolls of memory lane.
“It was definitely a success… we’re looking forward to making this an annual thing,” Hall said. “We’re aiming to have it in a bigger parking lot next year, as well as having it on a weekend. We are very excited about it.”