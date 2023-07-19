The Hamptons of Tyler residents, a local senior living community, look forward to beds of vegetables and flowering plants every year.
Gardening is not only a prominent hobby, but there are many health benefits for seniors. In addition to getting their daily dose of vitamin D, seniors who participate in community gardening activities see other positive results.
According to studies, besides exercise, older adults report enhanced self-esteem, productive endeavors and social engagement.
Gardening is good for seniors’ physical and mental health and good for the environment.
“Our Hamptons garden is looking fabulous. We're growing snapdragons, cherry tomatoes and even jalapeños,” Executive Director John Morris said.
Senior living communities that provide ample opportunities for seniors to stay active contribute to their health and well-being.