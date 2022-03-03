Rose City AirFest will return this summer to the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport bringing vintage planes and featuring one of two B-29s still flying in the country.

The second annual Rose City AirFest is set for July 1 at the Historical Aviation Military Museum at Tyler Pounds and will offer high-flying fun, vintage war planes and refreshments with proceeds benefiting veterans’ assistance group CampV, event organizers announced Thursday.

CampV, also known as Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, assists East Texas veterans with getting their benefits and to find employment information, mental health resources, support groups and connections.

Thousands attended the inaugural Rose City AirFest this past year. This year’s event will feature the B-29 Superfortress “Doc,” one of two B-29s flying in the country and the same type of plane as the Enola Gay that carried the atomic bomb.

Susan Campbell, co-founder and board chair of CampV said the event is a great way to honor East Texas veterans and that it benefits a good cause.

“Each time I see these big jets doing somersaults in the sky, I cry,” she said. “Our community is so blessed to have military jets and WWII planes choosing to fly in Rose City AirFest,” said Campbell. “CampV’s Veterans’ Assistance Program depends heavily on our community’s support. It is the best way to say ‘thank you for your service’ to those who dedicated their lives to protect our freedom.”

Three people will be honored at a reception prior to the event.

Tickets for Rose City AirFest will go on sale in the next month.

For more information, visit CampV on Facebook or at CampVTyler.org.

Check out photos from last year's Rose City AirFest

+164 PHOTO GALLERY: Rose City Airfest Check out 164 photos from our Jessica Payne above. Click on the top right photos from the fi…