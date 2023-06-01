If you have been dreaming of wearing a tiara and a sash denoting your royalty, and being a community representative, sign up for Texas African American Museum (TAAM)’s beauty pageant.
The second annual Spirit of TAAM beauty pageant is set for Aug. 19 in Tyler and is open to all young ladies in the East Texas area of all ages, from the Tiny division 6 to 9 years of age all the way up to a division to women up to 55 years of age.
“The winners in each division will represent the Texas African American Museum through promoting education, fundraising through public presence and many different areas,” said Gloria Mays Washington, executive director of TAAM.
Qualifications include being a resident in the state of Texas, no criminal associations and an overall good standing in the community.
To properly prepare the young contestants, there will be workshops on public speak, as well as how to walk and stand properly.
With a $100 application fee, contestants can either sponsor themselves or have someone sponsor them.
“We are asking for the community to support,” Washington said. “People in the community want to see the museum grow and in order to do that, we need to have a push forward our mission, our efforts in the community and what better way to do that than work with the queens of the community?”
In addition to sportswear, formal wear and talent at the pageant, each contestant will be graded on fundraising abilities.
“This is a fundraising event so whoever can raise the most funds will go toward the overall grade,” Washington said.
The objective of the fundraiser is to continue the improvements of the museum, specifically by expanding the building.
TAAM was founded by Clarence Shackleford in 2017 as a way for the community to stay connected and educated of the importance of African American history.
Through its parent company, Empowerment Community Development Corporation, the museum worked to establish a place where the community can view the preserved artifacts, photographs and other memorabilia of local history.
In 2021, thanks to the City of Tyler, the museum was gifted with its current location off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
“I want to encourage all young ladies - if you’ve ever wanted to be a queen, now is your time,” Washington said. “If you feel you’re the next queen, we encourage you to sign up for the pageant and be a great representation of the Texas African American Museum.”
There will be a meet-and-greet for contestants on June 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the museum. To get more information, call 903-283-6086 or visit the website: www.texasafricanamericanmuseum.org to fill out the application and submit the application fee.