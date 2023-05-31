The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County Master Gardeners and Tyler Parks and Recreation have joined forces once again to host the second annual Nature Detective Camp.
The camp will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. June 5 to 8 at Glass Recreation Center and Woldert Park in Tyler.
Based on the Junior Master Gardener Wildlife Gardener curriculum, the goal of the program is to foster in each child curiosity about nature, a love for the outdoors, problem solving, leadership, stewardship and a sense of community.
Led by a team of energetic Smith County Master Gardeners, camp activities and content are geared for children ages 7-11, with a cost of the four-day camp of $25 per child. The fee covers all materials including snacks and refreshments.
For families with more than one child, the fee is reduced to $20 per child. Cost should not prohibit a child’s participation, so scholarships are available.
Participants can get four days of fun with daily hands-on learning, time outside exploring Woldert Park, opportunities to get up and personal with nature.
It is encouraged to sign up soon as enrollment is limited. To register in person (in advance), parents are advised to do so at Glass Recreation Center, 501 West 32nd Street in Tyler, and pay with cash or check.
With questions about the camp, registration and scholarships, contact Staci Lara, director, Glass Recreation Center: 903-595-7271, slara@tylertexas.com, or Smith County Master Gardeners 903-590-2980; SmithMGHelpDesk@gmail.com.
Individuals with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this activity are encouraged to contact the Glass Recreation Center and the Smith County Extension Office at 903-590-2080 for assistance.