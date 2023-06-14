From Staff and Wire Reports
Texas and Texas A&M will meet on the football field in 2024 for the first time since 2011.
The game will be played in College State and will be the 119{sup}th{/sup} meeting between the two teams.
Texas leads the all-time series 76-37-5. The Longhorns won the most recent meeting in 2011, 27-25 in College Station. Texas has won nine of the 12 most recent meetings against Texas A&M.
The Southeastern Conference announced the conference opponents for all teams for 2024, the first year Texas and Oklahoma will be in the conference.
Texas will host Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State and will play at Arkansas and Vanderbilt, along with the road trip to Texas A&M. The Longhorns will also be the designated visiting team when they play Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Additionally, Texas has announced a home game against ULM on Saturday, Sept. 21, to round out its 2024 non-conference slate, which includes home games against Colorado State (Aug. 31) and UTSA (Sept. 14), and a road game at Michigan (Sept. 7).
Balance of schedule strength was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012. The winning percentages for the performance of Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 since 2012 were included in determining 16 positions ranked by winning percentage.
Each school’s schedule in 2024 will include four opponents – two home and two away – whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012.
Also, each school’s 2024 schedule will include four opponents – two home and two away — whose winning percentages ranked among the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.
It was also previously announced the SEC will eliminate divisional standings beginning in 2024. The SEC Championship Game will feature the two top teams in the Conference standings at the end of the regular season.
Texas A&M will have conference home games against LSU and Missouri, along with the game against Texas. Texas A&M will also be the home team when it faces Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Aggies will have road games at Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Texas A&M will have non-conference home games against Notre Dame (Aug. 31), McNeese State (Sept. 7), Bowling Green (Sept. 21) and New Mexico State (Nov. 16).
Conference opponents for the rest of the SEC in 2024 are (first four games are home or neutral, last four are road or neutral):
Alabama: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt; Arkansas: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State; Auburn: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky; Florida: LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas; Georgia: Florida, Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Texas; Kentucky: South Carolina, Auburn, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida, Tennessee, Texas; LSU: Alabama, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina; Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, LSU, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina; Mississippi State: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas; Missouri: Arkansas, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, South Carolina; Oklahoma: Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri; South Carolina: LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Kentucky, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma; Tennessee: Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma; Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas, LSU, Auburn, Missouri, Kentucky.