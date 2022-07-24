A 2022 scholarship was recently presented to Christopher Rahn, a music major at Tyler Junior College, by the Smith County Retired Teachers and School Personnel Association.
The association annually presents a scholarship to an education major to assist the student with his/her education.
Rahn was recognized at the SCRTSPA banquet in May. Christopher will be attending the University of CentralArkansas in the fall. He plans to become a band director after he completes his studies.
The scholarships alternate among Texas College, Tyler Junior College, and The University of Texas at Tyler.