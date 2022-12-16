Waiting for the clock to strike 8 a.m. and ready to receive Christmas gifts for their children, families were in line as early as 6:30 a.m. to pick up items during the annual Tyler Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution on Friday.
This year the local nonprofit helped 650 families and 732 senior citizens through the Angel Tree distribution that helps individuals in need with Christmas presents.
Michelle Walker, captain commanding office of the Tyler Salvation Army, said every year the event is funded through community support, which she said is crucial, especially this year when the number of angels (distribution recipients) increased.
“If we didn’t have the community support, it would be really hard to fill those angels. It would take a lot of money to fill 600 angels with anything of significance, especially with everything expensive right now,” she said.
Walker said this year there were also a lot of angels who weren’t picked up by local donors, allowing the nonprofit to use resources of items and money donated by local businesses and members.
“It was a little bit of a struggle this year. It’s because people are struggling and we had more people sign up this year,” she said.
The yearly holiday Angel Tree distribution assists families in need and comes to life with a numerous number of volunteers who make it happen every year. This year’s distribution consisted of over 50 volunteers who packed up items, loaded gifts into cars, handled paperwork and more.
Families who came to pick up items signed up to be recipients months prior and had to qualify for the assistance, according to Walker. Bags for families included items for children under the age of 12 such as “wish” items for the angels that ranged from toys, bicycles, clothing items, a quilt, shoes and even necessity items such as strollers, car seats, etc.
Maria Gonzalez, mother of Angel Tree recipients, said she signs up for the distribution each year and it’s very helpful for her family.
“Like right now my husband’s work has been low, and we sometimes don’t have enough to buy my children gifts, and this helps us with gifts,” she said.
Gonzales has a family with five children, of which two were recipients. She mentioned due to the age limit her other kids didn’t qualify but she is very thankful for the opportunity to obtain gifts for some of her children.
During the distribution, families showed immense gratitude toward the Christmas gifts. Walked said the yearly distribution “makes it all worth it.”
“That makes it all worth it because it’s a lot of work to do this. It makes it worth it knowing that a child is going to get a new gift under the tree on Christmas morning. I would hate to think that a kid would come out on Christmas and not actually have anything,” she said.
“We make sure kids have a great Christmas and that when they walk out on Christmas morning their face lightens up and mom, dad or grandparents or whoever the guardian is doesn’t have to be stressed about that. We can take that stress off from them by providing gifts for Christmas.”