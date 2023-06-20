Rusk High School head baseball coach Ross McMurry announced on Tuesday that he’s leaving his position.
McMurry will be the new head baseball coach at Crosby High School.
“Leaving Rusk has been a tough decision as a family,” McMurry said on Facebook. “We’ve had such great memories, experiences and legendary moments.
“Love so many of our staff like family and was so excited about the future of the baseball program. We’ve had so many calls from athletes, parents and staff at Rusk that has been very heartfelt. Thank you all for your time and appreciation.”
In McMurry’s four seasons at Rusk, the Eagles went 67-40-1, including a 13-15-1 mark this season, falling to state-ranked Carthage in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
McMurry is 91-50-1 as a head coach.
In 2021, McMurry led Rusk to the state tournament for the first time in program history. The Eagles played in the Class 4A state championship game, falling to Pleasant Grove, 2-1.
Rusk then advanced to the regional semifinals in 2022. The Cougars defeated the Eagles 6-5 in a one-game playoff a year after Rusk defeated China Spring 3-1 in 13 innings in a one-game playoff.
McMurry will work with former Tyler Legacy head football coach Joe Willis, who was recently named the athletic director and head football coach at Crosby.