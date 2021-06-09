Rusk, behind the pitching of JD Thompson and Eagle clutch hitting, scored a 6-3 win over Sinton in the Class 4A state baseball semifinals on Wednesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on the University of Texas campus in Austin.
The win sets up an All-East Texas final as the Eagles (28-7) will now play Texarkana Pleasant Grove (34-8) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Pleasant Grove defeated Stephenson, 13-0, in five innings earlier Wednesday.
Sinton ends its season at 33-5.
"The guys just continue to compete," Rusk coach Ross McMurry said. "They just compete, compete, compete.
"The team was very relaxed and they came through in the big moments just as they have all season."
Thompson (13-1), a junior who has committed to Vanderbilt, pitched 6.1 innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out six. Junior Mason Cirkel got the final two outs for the save.
Wade Williams had a double and two RBIs for Rusk. Will Dixon added a double with Zach Blackmon garnering two singles.
Adding hits for Rusk were Bryce Lenard, Thompson, Tarrant Sunday, Brett Rawlinson and Lane Gilchrest. Others knocking in runs were Lenard, Rawlinson and Blackmon.
Scoring runs for the Eagles were Lenard, Landon Gates, Trey Devereaux, Thompson, Blackmon and Camdon Hudnall.
Rylan Galvan led the Pirates with an RBI triple with an RBI double from Blake Mitchell and a double by Daniel Trevino. Rene Galvan and Braeden Brown had singles.
Wyatt Wiatrek (9-2) took the loss, going 1.2 innings while allowing four hits and three runs. He struck out one. Brown pitched the final 5.1 innings giving up five hits and three runs with four strikeouts.
Rusk took a 2-0 lead in the first when Williams doubled down the right-field line, scoring Gates (reached on hit by pitch) and Lenard (doubled down left-field line).
The Pirates tied the game in the bottom of the first when Rylan Galvan tripled to right center to drive in Rene Galvan (walked). He then scored on Mitchell's double.
The Eagles went on top for good in the second when Gilchrest singled to left-center and Hudnall came in as a pinch runner. Hudnall moved to third on Dixon's double to center. After Lenard was hit by pitch, Sinton changed pitchers from Wiatrek to Brown. Hudnall then scored on an error by the pitcher on a pickoff attempt to put Rusk on top, 3-2.
That was it as far as scoring until the fourth with both teams plated runs.
Rusk went up 4-2 as Blackmon led off with a single and moved to second on Gilchrest's sacrifice bunt and to third on a balk. After Dixon walked, Lenard's fielder's choice grounder brought in Blackmon.
In the bottom of the fourth, Trevino led off with a double and Rylan Lopez came in to run. Lopez moved to third on a balk and later scored on Jaquae Stewart's sacrifice fly to bring the Pirates within 4-3.
The Eagles got some breathing room in the seventh with two runs — RBI singles from Rawlinson (Devereaux scored after pinch-running for Gates who was hit by pitch for the second time) and Blackmon (Thompson scored after walking).
Then with three outs needed, Thompson got the first out on a grounder to shortstop Gates. Thompson then moved to right field and Cirkel came to the mound. He got a ground out to first baseman Sunday and the final out was a fly out to left fielder Dixon.
McMurry noted what a great team Sinton had and he is excited about an All-East Texas matchup against Pleasant Grove.
"This is awesome for East Texas," McMurry said. "We have six East Texas teams here and it just goes to show you the type of students we have. They work hard and compete."
McMurry added he appreciates the hard work of his staff, the players on the bench and the support from fans.
"My assistants (Trent Montgomery, Ty Ham) do such a great job and work hard, putting in lots of hours with knowledge of the game," he said. "The players on the bench stay up the whole game just as they have all year. It's disappointing when you don't get in the game, but they stay engaged throughout.
"This is also great for the community. We have had great support all year and the crowds continue to grow."
Rusk remained undefeated in the playoffs with an 8-0 record. The three-run win was their biggest margin since the opening game of the area series against La Grange (7-0). Since then there were nail-biters en route to Austin — 2-1 over La Grange, 3-1 over China Spring, 3-2 over Orangefield and 2-1 over Bellville.