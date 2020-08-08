ROCKVILLE, Md. — Defending champion Gabriela Ruffels, of Australia, and Rose Zhang, of Irvine, California, will meet in the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur championship on Sunday at Woodmont Country Club.
The finals broadcast is scheduled to begin at noon on the Golf Channel. The final is 36 holes.
Both golfers won quarterfinals and semifinals matches on Saturday.
In the semifinals, the No. 16 seed Zhang won over No. 13 Alyaa Abdulghany, of Malaysia, 2 and 1; while No. 6 Ruffels defeated No. 2 Valery Plata, of Colombia, 2 and 1.
Ruffels, 20, is trying to become the first player since Danielle Kang (2010-11) to win the U.S. Amateur in consecutive years.
Before that, the last player to successfully defend was Kelli Kuehne in 1995-96. She won the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.
Ruffels is a rising senior at Southern California.
Zhang is a 17-year-old junior golfer. She has committed to Stanford in 2021.
Quarterfinals results were: Zhang def. No. 24 Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa, 2 and 1; Abdulghany def. No. 5 Riley Smyth, Cary, North Carolina, 2 and 1; Plata def. No. 23 Kennedy Swann, Austin, 1 up; and Ruffels def. Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, North Carolina, 1 up.