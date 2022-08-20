Customers lined up with big smiles to enter the third location of Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant for the very first time.

A Tyler favorite, Ruby's official grand opening was Friday. The restaurant, at 3502 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 408, was filled with customers since it opened its doors at 7 a.m.

"We received a high number of clients since very early in the morning, something that is not very usual for us at other locations.” said Nohemy Montes de Oca, restaurant manager.

Owner Ruby Abarca has two other locations around the city, and decided to open a third due to the high volume of people that travel near the downtown area, and especially in Broadway Avenue, during peak lunch time.

Montes de Oca said many customers from the downtown area used to frequent Ruby’s No. 1, which is located off of Gentry Parkway. The opening of a third location was a strategic move to help both the restaurant and the customers.

“The fact that we are open at Broadway Avenue gives people a lot of perks because it's closer to their jobs or other activities they might be doing within the city,” Montes de Oca said.

Peak time for the restaurant is always lunch time, according to Montes de Oca. However, long lines formed outside of the restaurant even a couple of hours before noon.

Kyle Shamburger, a first-time customer and Tyler resident, said he was excited to try a restaurant that he has heard so much about. Shamburger, who works near downtown, said he met a friend earlier Friday morning and both decided to meet up at Ruby’s to try authentic Mexican food.

“I think this new location will be fabulous for this side of town, and it will for sure bring more clientele to the franchise,” Shamburger said.

Menu items for the third location include fajita skillet plates, quesadillas, an omelet served on a bed of potatoes topped with cheese and avocado, flautas, and many more customer favorites.

Nate Hill, a longtime customer of Ruby’s original location, said he didn’t know about the opening of a third location until Thursday when he saw the signs. Hill believes one of the things that makes Ruby’s so special is its food and “brilliant staff.”

Hill said even though there are many menu options, he always goes with the doblados, Ruby’s most popular choice.

“The food here is always excellent and that combined with the atmosphere and the location of the third restaurant makes it even better,” Hill said. “Folks that are working downtown can now easily come here, get a quick bite and go back to the office, all in the space of just a few minutes.”

Since Abarca opened her first restaurant, its fanbase has only continued to grow. Ruby’s has countless loyal customers and local East Texans who love the food and staff. With at least 25,000 likes on the restaurant’s two Facebook pages, customers’ appreciation and satisfaction can be seen on social media and at its crowded restaurant locations.

Montes de Oca said the third restaurant is a huge step for the franchise, as it will meet Abraca's goal to expand the brand in East Texas.