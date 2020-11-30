The Rotary International Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade through downtown has been an annual tradition for many Tyler residents over the years. Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming, the operation has shifted gears.
This year, the Christmas parade will be reversed, and the spectators will be the ones driving through to see various attractions and parade entries downtown.
The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday. The public can enter the parade route from the Gentry and North Broadway intersection.
The RCOT Christmas Parade has over 60 entries represented from the East Texas community.
“The Christmas parade will be fun for the whole family, and everyone is encouraged to attend this festive event,” Rotary Parade Chair Ashlea Wilson said.
The parade is sponsored by the three Tyler Rotary International Clubs: South Tyler Rotary, Sunrise Rotary, and the Rotary Club of Tyler.
Those with questions about the parade can contact Wilson at 817-996-1898.