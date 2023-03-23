Rosters for the 18th annual Azalea Orthopedics All-Star High School Basketball Classic have been announced.
The event will take place on April 1 at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium. The girls game is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game after. Between games, there will be a dunk contest and shooting contest.
The event gives high school seniors the opportunity to showcase their talent for college coaches and hometown fans. Area seniors are nominated by their high school coaches and are selected by an All-Star panel. The teams are geographically divided, which means rival players have the opportunity to team up in this contest. It’s an opportunity for the public to cheer on top-tier talent in an East vs. West showdown.
Playing for the Girls West team are Palestine’s Jan’AA Johnson, Kaufman’s Piper McKinney, LaPoynor’s T’Mia Mitchell, Crandall’s Tatum West, Frankston’s Ja’Shalyn Hatton, Mabank’s Savannah Wagner, Eustace’s Avery Reeve and Emma Bell, Lindale’s Jillian Ortiz, Rivercrest’s Selena Kelley and Grace Community’s Abigail Roach and Reece Porter. Coaches for the Girls West team are head coach Daniel Nichols of Palestine High School and his assistants Byron Northup and MyKaela Alfred.
Playing for the Girls East team are Central Heights’ Na’Kaylyn Wells, Winnsboro’s Faith Sechrist, Woden’s Haylee Hornbuckle, Gilmer’s Addison Walker, Chapel Hill’s Kya Cook, DJ Kincade, Alexia Rogers and McKenzie Peery, Mount Vernon’s Summer Rogers, New Summerfield’s Karlee Andrade and West Rusk’s Faith Cochran. Coaches for the Girls East team are head coach Tony Riley of Chapel Hill High School and his assistants Trushundra McGill and KeAmber Arps.
Playing for the Boys West team are Brook Hill’s Jakub Dluzewski, Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls, Owen Thompson and Jeffery Brooks, Palestine’s Taj’Shawn Wilson, Eustace’s Kayleb Angel, Athens’ Eli Perkins, Mineola’s TJ Moreland, Frankston’s Caleb Ramsey, Tyler High’s Ashad Walker, Brownsboro’s Jacob Hopson, LaPoynor’s Cooper Gracey and DiJuan Whitehead. Coaches for the Boys West team are head coach Dean Nuckolls of Bullard High School and his assistant Jeremy Lee.
Playing for the Boys East team are Grace Community’s Darius Shankle, Chapel Hill’s Adrian Mumphrey and Tyson Berry, Lindale’s Ryder Johnson, Whitehouse’s DeCarlton Wilson and Bryson Hawkins, Center’s Jamarion Evans and Da’nijhalon Gipson, Jacksonville’s Devin McCuin, Alto’s Rashawn Mumphrey, Beckville’s Jayden Mojica, Alba-Golden’s Brayden Randolph and Hallsville’s Luke Cheatham. Coaches for the Boys East team are head coach Hiram Harrison of Center High School and his assistants Alex Munoz and Michael Cloudy.
Tickets are $6 for adults. Students are $3 or free with a student ID. Children 5 and under are free. All proceeds from the All-Star games are donated to the Bethesda Health Clinic.