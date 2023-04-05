The Longview Orthopaedic STAR Foundation is hosting The Sports Medicine All-Star Shootout in memory of longtime athletic trainer Mike "Runt" Ramsey on April 15 at the Tenaha Special Event Center.
The girls game will start at 4 p.m., and the boys game at 6 p.m.
Senior boys and girls from across East Texas will participate.
The girls teams will be coached by Garry Davison of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill and Dee Lewis of Union Grove. The boys teams will be coached by Greg Jenkins of Martin’s Mill and Vance Dallas of Douglass.
Playing for Coach Davison and Coach James Johnson are Haylee Hornbuckle (Woden), Ashlynn Davis (Sabine), Tayla Calico (Sabine), Asia Smith (Marshall), Jada Walton (Carthage), McKenna Wynn (Timpson), Mattie Burns (Martin’s Mill), McKaelen Reynolds (Tenaha) and Jakyra Myers (Carthage).
Playing for Coach Lewis are Jakayla Rusk (Marshall), Are’Anna Gill (Marshall), Reece Porter (Grace Community), JaKyra Roberts (Carthage), Ja’Shalyn Hatton (Frankston), D’Chelle Garner (Timpson), Whitni Rayson (White Oak), Liby Rogers (Martin’s Mill), Zoey Venrick (Martin’s Mill) and Addi Boyter (Joaquin).
Playing for Coach Jenkins are Adrian Mumphrey (Chapel Hill), Kado Jackson (Trinity School of Texas), Jacob Graham (Pittsburg), Kole Crawford (Grace Community), Jordan Hoover (All Saints), Adam Favre (Bishop Gorman), KD Bell (Carthage), Amarian Hamilton (Gilmer), Alex Tyner (Martin’s Mill) and Will McDaniel (Carthage).
Playing from Coach Dallas and Coach JR Hutson are DeAndre Thomas (Laneville), Jayden Mojica (Beckville), Conner Griffin (Martinsville), JJ Mendez (Martinsville), Jamarion Evans (Center), Tayvion Williams (Hemphill), Jaidyn Davis (Douglass), Malik Stotts (Joaquin), Bennett Anglin (Joaquin), Jaylon Steadman (Tenaha) and Charles Hervey (Tenaha).
All proceeds from the gate go to the Mike "Runt" Ramsey Scholarship Fund.
The Tenaha Booster Club will have the concession featuring Tiger Cafe fried catfish.