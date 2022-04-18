Some East Texas runners worked in a vacation, a family visit, plus a history lesson or two while also taking on the world's oldest annual marathon in the "Cradle of American Liberty."
Seven Tylerites competed in Monday's 126th Annual Boston Marathon. Not only did they compete, but the runners turned in some impressive times. Rose City runners included Amy Bundy, Clay Emge, Mallory Meredith, Matthew Meredith, JT Peebles, Beverly Pottkotter and Socorro Vega.
Some other East Texans runner Elizabeth Wilson of Lindale, Mandy Piper of Athens and Matthew Harris of Gladewater.
Emge, the noted triathlete, was taking part in his second Boston Marathon, clocking in at two hours, 32 minutes and 11 seconds, to lead the area runners. He finished 188th overall, 171st among males and 157 in his age division (18-39).
"This was the first time I've run here in five years," Emge said. "Boston is such an iconic race."
Plus for the first time, his three boys got to see him run in Boston — Jordan, 6; Jacob, 4; and John, 2. His wife Kimberly and their sons cheered him on at mile 11 and at the finish line.
"It was special having them here," Emge said. "We combined it with a vacation, taking them to the Boston Children's Museum and to the Boston Tea Party Museum."
Emge, who is scheduled to take part in the Waco Ironman in October, said the race begins in the New England countryside, through small towns until reaching Boston. He added he started out a "little too aggressive" as the course is downhill at the beginning, noting the downhill "puts more strain on your legs."
Joining the Emge family were the husband and wife running team of Matthew and Mallory Meredith. Matt clocked in at 2:54.00 and Mallory finished at 3:03.12.
The Meredith's made it a family trip as well as Matt's sister Megan Harris and her husband Kevin live about 10 minutes from the starting line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. Their friends, the Emge family stayed with the Harris' too.
"It was great to experience this with the two little ones this time (daughter McKenna, 5; son Miles, 1½)," Mallory said. "It is also a fun to experience it with our friends (Emge's)."
This was Mallory's fourth Boston Marathon (on site) and fifth overall (one was virtual). For Matt, who finished fifth in the Galveston half-marathon just a few weeks ago, it was his second. Matt is also a noted triathlete, having qualified for two events in October — the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (Oct. 8) and the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah (Oct. 28-29).
Mallory said the temperatures were in the 40's to begin the race and eventually rose to the 50's, "It was perfect conditions, although there was a headwind."
Mallory finished No. 295 among females and No. 253 in her age group (18-39).
Peebles was taking part in his 10th consecutive Boston Marathon.
"I had a great time at my 10th year in a row at Boston 2:51:29 (6:33 pace per mile) which was just 19 seconds behind my all time PR (Boston 2019)," Peebles wrote in an email to the Tyler Morning Telegraph. "It was a blessing to fire the pistol to start Wave 1 at 10 a.m. after winning the BAAGivesBack contest. It was a COVID relief contest."
Peebles was randomly drawn as the sweepstakes winner.
The #BAAGivesBack was a Virtual Volunteer Challenge that encouraged race volunteers to give back to their communities and a fundraising sweepstakes that raised funds for COVID-19 response efforts. Nearly 5,000 volunteers took part in the virtual challenge, which also included the donation of 6,000 Boston Marathon jackets to frontline workers along the course. Through the race week sweepstakes —where a $10 donation provided a chance to win a VIP Boston Marathon Experience — the B.A.A. (Boston Athletic Association) raised more than $13,000, in addition to the organization's $100,000 donation in April to the Boston Resiliency Fund, to support COVID-19 response efforts.
Peebles finished No. 187 in his age group (40-44).
Peebles added, "The weather was perfect and the headwind wasn’t bad. Cool temps and sunshine were a blessing. I thank the Lord for helping me though all the training and for being able to accomplish 10 years straight. I hope to keep the string going. My wife Becky qualified for Boston for the first time at Houston this year (ran 3:25); so in 2023 it’ll be her first and my 11th. We are excited."
For Bundy, it was her first Boston Marathon.
"I still can't believe I just got to run THE Boston Marathon," she said via text. "All those 4:30 a.m. alarms to put in the miles needed to meet the qualifying time to get here was worth it. It was such an emotional and amazing race. There were spectators cheering along all 26.2 miles of wicked wind and hills. I've never experience anything like it."
Vega ran to a time of 3:39.28 with Pottkotter turning in 4:59.41 (388 in her age divison, 60-64)).
Wilson ran to a time of 3:09.24, finishing 518 among females and 422 in her age division (18-39). Piper clocked in at 3:20.06 and Harris was timed at 2:55.18.
Both Emge and Mallory Meredith thanked the Tyler running community for "their tremendous support."