An event hailed as Tyler's biggest festival of Hispanic and Latin American culture will be held this weekend, kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations in the city.
The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance and the City of Tyler will host the fifth annual Rose City Fiesta from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bergfeld Park.
"Rose City Fiesta is the city of Tyler's largest and most diverse festival of Hispanic and Latin American culture," said Nancy Rangel, Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance executive director. "It's really beautiful to see how the community has come together to host an event of this caliber."
The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance was the first to launch an event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Tyler Metroplex Area, Rangel said. Now, the event is Tyler's official Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
There will be food trucks with authentic Hispanic and Latino food items, such as agua frescas. Some of the food vendors include Los antojitos by Maria, Ruby’s food truck, Frios Gourmet Pops, J's Lemonade and Ted Kamel Foods.
The event will also feature business booths, live music, dance performances, visual and folk-art exhibits, educational booths and activities for the whole family. The event will feature multiple generations, not just adults.
Rangel said the Hispanic and Latino populations are among the fastest-growing population groups. The event encourages the continuation of Hispanic and Latino American culture's traditions, customs and values.
She said many Hispanic people have an entrepreneurial spirit and contribute to the local economy. They live and work in Tyler. They are purchasing cars and homes and sending their children to local schools, she said. Like so many others, it's a community that wants to thrive and achieve success.
"I want people to know that the Hispanic population is growing fast, but they're also contributing a lot to our community," Rangel said. "We hope everyone walks out with that Hispanic and Latino American culture experience."