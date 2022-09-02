While the thriller between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy is the story of the night, it was a big night on football fields and volleyball courts across East Texas — and our ET Varsity team is reporting from across the area with scores, stories, photos and video. Our coverage tonight will include:
LIVE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: We've got finals coming in from across East Texas, and up-to-the-second scoring updates from tonight's thriller between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy. CLICK HERE
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Friday isn't just about football. Teams across East Texas will be active, and we will have a full roundup of tonight's games. CLICK HERE
ROSE CITY CHAMPIONSHIP: Tyler Legacy's Christian Baxter connected on a a 49-yard field goal to send the Tyler High-Tyler Legacy game into overtime. From there, the Red Raiders won in the fourth overtime. STORY | PHOTO GALLERY | VIDEO
PINE TREE AT LINDALE: Both teams will be looking to rebound from Week 1 defeats when the Pirates and Eagles meet in Lindale. STORY
KILGORE AT GILMER: Life doesn't get any easier for Kilgore, which drew the 1-2 punch of state powers Carthage and Gilmer to begin the season. The Buckeyes are chasing a 22nd consecutive playoff berth. STORY | PHOTO GALLERY
WHITEHOUSE AT JACKSONVILLE: Powerful Whitehouse roared into Jacksonville and raced to a 54-21 victory. PHOTO GALLERY
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: A collection of results from across East Texas, which will include Chapel Hill at Van, Fairfield at Brownsboro, Austin St. Dominic Savio at Bishop Gorman, and more. STORY