The Rotary International Clubs in Tyler announced its Rose City Christmas Parade Grand Marshals and its theme this week while inviting public organizations, bands and groups to participate.
Drs. Jeanette and Kirk Calhoun are grand marshals of this year's parade, hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Tyler. The parade will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in downtown. The parade's theme, "Create Hope in the World," sets the stage for a heartwarming celebration of community spirit and holiday joy.
The public is invited to participate in the parade. People can register or read the parade rules and regulations by visiting https://tinyurl.com/RoseCityParade or the registration site. All entries must be approved for this year's parade. No entries will be allowed to participate if they are not registered and approved before the parade date.
No food trucks or vendors will be permitted along the parade route.
Registration will close Wednesday, Nov. 1, or once 110 entries are received.
Early Bird fee from Aug. 3 to 31:
• $50 for all commercial entries. Commercial entries include area businesses and all for-profit entities.
• $25 for all non-commercial entries. Non-commercial entries include marching bands, school groups, churches, scouts, civic/service clubs, and all other not-for-profit entities.
• No entry fee for first responders (Law enforcement, fire, ambulance, military, and other similar agencies) and government officials (elected and appointed).
Registration fee from Sept. 1 to 30:
• $100 for all commercial entries. Commercial entries include area businesses and all for-profit entities.
• $50 for all non-commercial entries. Non-commercial entries include marching bands (including school entries from the same school as their band), groups from schools, churches, scouts, civic/service clubs and all other not-for-profit entities.
Late Registration fee from October 1 to 31:
• $150 for all commercial entries. Commercial entries include area businesses and all for-profit entities.
• $100 for all non-commercial entries. Non-commercial entries include marching bands (including school entries from the same school as their band), groups from schools, churches, scouts, civic/service clubs and all other not-for-profit entities.
There are six categories to compete in, including; Best Holiday Theme, Best Band, Brightest Entry, Spirit Award, Most Creative and Best Decorated Vehicle.
The grand finale will feature the Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Square.