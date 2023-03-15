Little Leaguers grab your bats, baseballs and gloves, it is time to begin the season.
The Rose Capital East Little League Opening Day Ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Golden Road Park in Tyler.
Following the ceremony, games will begin at 10 a.m.
T-Ball games scheduled for Saturday (Ambucs Field) include: Astros vs. Phillies, 10 a.m.; Red Sox vs Padres, 11:45 a.m.; and Rockies vs. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.
The Five-Pitch games on Saturday (American Legion Field) include: Padres vs. Rangers, 10 a.m.; Dodgers vs. Red Sox, 11:30 a.m.; Astros vs. White Sox, 1 p.m.; and Yankees vs. Cardinals, 2:30 p.m.
The Minor League games on Saturday (Mike Farrell Field) include: Astros vs. Rangers, 10 a.m.; Dodgers vs. Red Sox, noon; and Phillies vs. White Sox, 2 p.m.
The Major League games on Saturday (Mike Wheeler Field) include: Cubs vs. Dodgers, 10 a.m.; and Rangers vs. Astros, noon.
During the offseason, major upgrades were made on the majors, minors and tee ball fields, League offices said.
RCELL got things started back on Feb. 6 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field, holding its annual player evaluation.
Players and Coaches from the Tyler Legacy baseball program helped host a clinic for the Coach Pitch players (7-8 year olds) while Tyler Junior College players helped running evaluations for both Minor and Major league kids (9-12 year olds).
The event had an excellent turnout and the kids were all very enthusiastic about being on the big field with the big kids.
The Rose Capital West Little League will hold its Opening Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25 at Faulkner Park in Tyler.