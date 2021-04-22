WHITEHOUSE — There has been a pipeline from Whitehouse High School to Texas Tech University during recent years.
Current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed with Texas Tech for football and baseball. His teammate Dylan Cantrell also joined the Red Raiders. Cantrell’s younger brother, Cameron, was also a Texas Tech signee.
Earlier this school year, Logan Whitfield inked with Texas Tech for baseball.
On Thursday, Whitehouse had another student sign with Texas Tech. But there are no balls involved in this one. Though Hayden Ford admittedly did play basketball and baseball until a select baseball game once interfered with his primary sport.
Ford is a standout in the rodeo arena, and will be joining the Red Raiders’ rodeo team. Ford specializes in calf roping.
“My dad roped when I was younger, and I just kind of fell in love with it,” Ford said. “I saw him rope, and I was hooked ever since.”
Ford said he first picked up a rope when he was 3 years old. When he was 11, he met Jerrad Hofstetter, a 2003 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and 2005 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rookie of the Year and former National Finals Rodeo competitor.
Hofstetter became the Texas Tech rodeo coach three years ago, and now Ford will join his coach in Lubbock.
“My rodeo coach, Jared, took the job there a few years ago, and my uncle went there, so there wasn’t a better place for me to go,” Ford said. “When I found out Jared was going to be the rodeo coach there, I knew a lot of doors and opportunities could open for me in the future.”
Hofstetter was at the signing ceremony on Thursday, just the second one he’s attended. He said he’s always excited to sign a new competitor, but that adding Ford definitely held a special meaning.
“This one is a little more emotional,” Hofstetter said. “I got a little more choked up. Truth be told, Hayden is like family to us.”
Hofstetter said he could tell from an early age that Ford was a special competitor.
“He just always showed the passion to want to do it,” Hofstetter said. “You can pretty much tell right when you meet a kid if that’s what they want to do going forward. Hayden had that, and he’s never quit it.
“Our goal is to turn the program around and become a powerhouse, and we are excited Hayden is going to come join us. We think he will be a huge part to turning that rodeo program around, and I look for big things out of him.”
Ford said he plans to major in agricultural business.
And after college, Ford said he hopes to enjoy professional rodeo success.
“The goal is to go make the NFR one day and a world champ,” he said.