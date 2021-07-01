GLADEWATER — If fans missed a chance to see Tony Romo on Wednesday, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback will back in the area in late July.
"I plan to play again," Romo said of the Texas State Open, which is schedule for July 27-31 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Romo, a CBS football commentator, competed in the 2019 Texas State Open.
On Wednesday, Romo participated in a U.S. Amateur qualifier at The Tempest Golf Club. He carded a 4-over 76 in the first round and attempted to compete the 36-hole event before opting out after his eighth hole in the round two, citing back issues.
“I played great last week in Wisconsin, shot 70-67-64-70 (tied for third place in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville), but I guess my back stiffen up today,” Romo said. “I’m OK, but I feel like (my back) I’m 58 instead of 41 sometimes.
“I kind of tweaked it last week but I made it through the tournament and I thought I would be OK today.”
Despite the fact Romo has been retired since 2016, he is still a huge favorite to Cowboys Nation.
Part of the fans following Romo included Navy veteran Jonathan Hernandez of Dallas, who left the Metroplex at 4 a.m. to arrive in Gladewater to watch his favorite quarterback tee off.
Hernandez, who made the journey to East Texas with his son Jonah, is originally from Los Angeles and moved to Dallas in August after serving in the Navy for nine years as a hospital corpsman. In the United States armed forces, a Combat Medic/Healthcare Specialist is responsible for providing emergency medical treatment at a point of wounding in a combat or training environment, as well as primary care, and health protection and evacuation from a point of injury or illness.
Hernandez followed Romo around the course, carrying Romo’s No. 9 jersey on a board
"Growing up I was a big fan of the Cowboys and I am a big fan of Tony Romo," Hernandez said. "Last night I happened to scroll on Facebook and someone shared it and I was reading it and I saw he would be here and it was open to the public. So I packed up my stuff and left four in the morning and got here at six and waited for his arrival.
"It was a long first round but it was good. We got up close and personal. We chatted for a bit and he fist-pumped my son and I so it was a pretty cool experience. It was a once in a lifetime kind of thing."
After hole No. 18, Romo signed Hernandez's jersey along with young Jonah's “Salute to the Military” Romo jersey as well as autographs for other fans.
"I have been a fan of the Cowboys since I was 5 in the 1990s when they were winning Super Bowls," said Hernandez, who is an administrator in the healthcare field with a masters degree (National University in San Diego) in healthcare administration and is working on his doctorate (Virginia University-Lynchburg).
Now, Jonah is a big fan of the Cowboys.
Rhett Sellers, a 6-7 golfer from Longview, won medalist honors in a playoff and a berth in the 121st U.S. Amateur, which is scheduled for Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Sellers is a 2020 graduate of Trinity School of Texas and just competed his freshman year at Rutgers University.
“I can’t even process it right now. I’m in total shock,” said Sellers after rolling in a 10-foot putt on the first playoff hole. “Just incredible.”
He tied the course record of 7-under 65, set by by the PGA Tour's Sam Burns on March 19, 2019.
“I had played here five or six times during high school so I kind of knew what to expect,” said Sellers, who was medalist in the Southern Amateur Qualifying earlier this summer in Dallas.
Sellers had a first-round score of 2-over 74 for a 36-hole total of 5-under 139.
“Coming down the stretch, I was just trying to get it to the house with no disasters,” he said.
There was a four-way tie for first after 36 holes between Sellers, University of Texas' Nick Costello (graduate student working on his masters) and two University of Oklahoma linksters Turner Hosch and Tucker Allen.
Sellers, a lefty, won with a birdie on the first playoff hole, the par 5 No. 10. Hosch, a Highland Park graduate and lefty, had to take a drop after driving the woods to the right. He had a bogey and is the second alternate.
That left Costello (Austin Westlake graduate) and Allen (Tolar resident, graduate of Lakeside Baptist Academy in Granbury). They remained tied after playing No. 10, 17, 18, 10 again and 17 again. Darkness fell over the course and the two will return to The Tempest at 7 a.m. Thursday for the coveted second berth with the other the first alternate.
The rivals will begin on No. 18.
Tyler’s Colton Cavender, an All Saints graduate and current TCU Horned Frog inkster, finished tied for 12th at 125 (76-69). Longview’s Hudson Johnson, a former Vanderbilt golfer, finished in a tie for 17th (74-72—146).