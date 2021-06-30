GLADEWATER — Just as on the football field, Tony Romo kept getting up off the mat until it was too much to overcome.
Romo, playing in a U.S. Amateur qualifier at The Tempest Golf Club on Wednesday, had back issues, forcing his withdrawal after 26 holes into the scheduled 36-hole event.
"I played great last week in Wisconsin, shot 70-67-64-70 (tied for third place in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville), but I guess my back stiffen up today," the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS football commentator, said. "I’m OK, but I feel like (my back) I’m 58 instead of 41 sometimes.
"I kind of tweaked it last week but I made it through the tournament and I thought I would be OK today."
Romo drove down from Dallas for his morning round. He carded a 4-over 76 in the first round. He made it through hole No. 17 of the second round (he teed off on No. 10) before having to opt out.
He tried loosening his back on the course, lying down to stretch it out, but to no avail. Early in the second round he appeared to have trouble bending down to get his ball.
His competitive native drove his forward until he had to stop.
Romo said he will be competing in the 51st Texas State Open, which is scheduled for July 27-31 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
He also had high praise for The Tempest.
"I love the course," he said, noting the challenging par 72, 7,229-yard layout. "It's fantastic."
As gracious as always, Romo chatted with fans and signed autographs as his popularity among fans is still high even after five years away from the playing field.
He had a nice gallery following Romo, including Navy veteran Jonathan Hernandez of Dallas, who left the Metroplex at 4 a.m. to arrive in Gladewater to watch his favorite quarterback tee off.
Hernandez, along with son Jared, followed Romo around the course, carrying Romo's No. 9 jersey on a board.
During the round Romo said, "You are going to carry that around all 18? Appreciate your dedication and support. I’ll make sure I sign it later.”
Which Romo did sign, along with an autograph on young Jared's "Salute to the Military" Romo jersey.
"I have been a fan of the Cowboys since the early 90s," Hernandez, who served nine years in the Navy and now works in the Dallas area in the healthcare field. "I was looking around saw on Facebook Tony was playing here today. I decided to drive down. It was well-worth the trip."
Hernandez and his son are not only fans of the Cowboys, but also big admirers of Romo.
Before leaving The Tempest, Romo took time to sign golf balls, jerseys and take photos with fans.
He also said his boys "were doing well. No. 9, 7 and 3," continuing his wide smile he had for all the fans.
Matthew Spaulding, a rising senior at Klein Cain High School, said he is a Cleveland Browns fan but admired Romo's composure on the course.
"It's a amazing, he is so much patience despite all the fans walking near and around him," said Spaulding, who was in the group before Romo, Chance Mulligan and Trevor Brown.
Tempest is one of seven Texas U.S. Amateur qualifying sites, which successful players advancing to the U.S. Amateur Championship set for Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Any amateur with a USGA Handicap Index of 2.4 or lower is eligible to enter the 36-hole, one-day qualifier at Tempest.
