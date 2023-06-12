Ricklan Holmes, who led the Tyler Lions for 11 seasons as head football coach, has taken a position at Hutto High School, he said on Monday.
Super excited to reunite with my guy @CoachWCompton and be apart of @HuttoISD @HuttoHighSchool @hippoathletics Watch out Centex, @HuttoHS_Fball playing chess, not checkers.🦛🟠⚪ #F4 pic.twitter.com/Kzt4IPwVWp— Ricklan Holmes♠️ (@RicklanHolmes) June 12, 2023
Hutto head coach Will Compton, a former offensive coordinator at John Tyler High School under head coach Dereck Rush, tweeted "You know you made a splash with a hire when your timeline is nothing but S/O (shoutout) to the newest Hippo!"
Holmes resigned as head coach at Tyler High on Dec. 2 to "purse other options."
Holmes thanked Compton, HISD athletic director Brad LaPlante, Hutto HS principal LaKesha Whitfield, current Hippo players, coaches and staff for "welcoming me to your family with open arms."
As head coach of the Lions, Holmes had a record of 79-51 with a playoff mark of 8-4.
He led the Lions to eight playoff appearances in 11 years as head coach with four district championships. Holmes also had the Lions in the state semifinals twice in 2012 and 2014 and the quarterfinals in 2016 and 2018.
His 11 years as head coach tied for the longest tenure at John Tyler/Tyler High with Allen Wilson (1991-2001) and Johnny “Red” Stidger (1958-68).
Holmes was all-state as a player at JT and played four years at Oklahoma State. He also saw time in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.
"Being a John Tyler Lion means a lot to me ...," Holmes tweeted, "so being an assistant coach for five seasons and head football coach/athletic coordinator the past 11 seasons for me has been different than previous coaches. Special thanks to my superintendent Gary Mooring, my athletic director Rodney Kaspar, my principals Shon Joseph/Michael Timms, John Tyler faculty/staff, current/former players for allowing me to be apart of the proud history of John Tyler athletics and to my mentors Allen Wilson, Mark Little, Dereck Rush, John King and Anthony Criss. ... Thank you for your wisdom, advice and understanding over the years.
"The JT job has been fun, interesting, frustrating and has made me a better person and coach."
He continued, "I've learned that being loyal to people does not always get returned, but when when it is returned, be sure to hang on to those people. Being appreciated for doing what's right and good, should not be expected, but when it is appreciated, be sure to continue doing good and doing what's right and also let them know you appreciate them.
"After weighing my options for the next phase of my coaching career and conservations with my family ... I am humble enough to know that I'm replaceable. ... Confident enough to know that it will be a downgrade and I appreciate the real support, love and loyalty from those people that I will greatly miss. Sixteen coaching seasons have come and gone at John Tyler and it's time to join my new family and build a bright future at Hutto High School."
The Hippos were 5-5 in 2022. Hutto is a member of District 12-6A with Killeen Harker Heights, Temple, Bryan, Pflugerville Weiss, Waco Midway and Copperas Cove.
Hutto is a city in Williamson County. It is part of the Austin–Round Rock metropolitan area. The population was 27,577 at the 2020 census. it is about 28 miles northeast of Austin and about nine miles east of Round Rock.