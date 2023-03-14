Richmond golfer Grayson Sebastian maintained his one-stroke lead in the Texas Cup after Tuesday's second round at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater.
Sebastian has a two-round total of 4-under 140 after carding a 1-under 71 during the second round. He had a 69 during Monday's opening round.
Connor Henry, of Fort Worth, is one stroke behind Sebastian with a 141 (72-69).
The third and final round of the 54-hole Legends Junior Tour event is scheduled for Wednesday.
Selmar's Shiv Parmar (70-72—142) and Dallas' Brooks Harper (71-71—142) are tied for third, two strokes back.
Tied for fifth at 143 are Blake Keen of Burleson (71-72) and Andrew Petruzzelli (71-72).
After being in a tie for 18th after the first round, Tyler's Connor Carver shot up the leaderboard into a tie for seventh. Carver is at even 144 (73-71). He is tied with Prosper's Ryan Shellberg (70-74—144).
Three is a three-way tie for ninth at 145 between Luke Colton of Frisco (73-72), Sterling Hurd of Austin (78-67) and Patrick Babb of Mansfield (72-73).
Tyler's Jacob Cole is tied for 33rd after his second straight 75 for a two-round total of 150. Flint's Braden Bergman is also at 150 after a pair of 75s.
There are 82 golfers entered in LJT Major. The event is for linksters 18 & under.
Carthage's Jett Surratt is tied for 53rd with a 154 (72-82).