Grayson Sebastion, of Richmond, carded a 3-under 69 on Monday to take the first round lead of the Legends Junior Tour's Texas Cup Invitational at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater.
He has a one-stroke lead over Ryan Shellberg, of Prosper, and Shiv Parmar, of Selma, who both scored a 2-under 70.
The 16th annual event is a 54-hole tournament.
There is an eight-way tie for fourth at 1-under 71. Included in that eightsome are Fort Worth's Cason Ayers; Dallas' Andrew Petruzzelli, Brooks Harper and Matthew Foster; Austin's Trenton Mierl, Southlake's Andrea Birolini, Burleson's Blake Keen and Heath's Max Chane.
Area golfers in the field include: T12, Jett Surratt, Carthage, 72; T18, Connor Carver, Tyler, 73; T35, Braden Bergman, Flint, 75; and T35, Jacob Cole, Tyler, 75.
There are 82 golfers entered in LJT Major. The event is for linksters 18 & under.
Tempest’s Director of Golf Randy Wade said, “Tempest is unique because of the property that it was built on. The topography is unlike any courses in the East Texas or surrounding areas. The elevation changes, rolling hills and tall pine trees create a beauty versus challenge experience for all golfers.”