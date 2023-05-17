The residents of The Hamptons at Pine Forest were entertained by Tyler ISD's Rice Elementary School’s Ranger Choir on Tuesday.
The choir, which consists of 20 fourth and fifth graders from Rice Elementary School, performed five songs and then visited with the residents.
The students gather every afternoon in Kristen Pool’s classroom to practice, often preparing for the annual performances, as well as Christmas.
As part of their tour, the students will also visit Rosewood Estates, Reunion Plaza and Providence. This annual event allows students to visit those who may not get many visitors.